Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI): TVS Motor Company on Monday reported Rs 288.8 crore net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year as against Rs 246.7 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of previous year, posting year-on-year growth of 9 per cent.

The company reported highest-ever operating revenue of Rs 5,706 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as against Rs 5,391 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

The company's operating EBITDA margin stood at 10 per cent during the quarter under review as against 9.5 per cent during the third quarter ended December 2020. The company registered the highest ever operating EBITDA of Rs 568 crores during October-December 2021 quarter as against Rs 511 crore reported in the same period the previous year.

Operating revenue reported for the nine months ended December 2021 stood at Rs 15,260 crore as against Rs 11,429 crore reported for the nine months ended December 2020.

The company's profit before tax (PBT) before exceptional items for the nine months ended December 2021 stood at Rs 871 crore as against Rs 439 crore during nine months ended December 2020.

TVS Motor registered total two-wheeler sales of 8.35 Lakh units in the third quarter of the current financial year as against 9.52 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2020.

Two-wheeler export sales grew by 12 per cent compared to Q3 of the last financial year, TVS Motor said in a statement released after the Board Meeting. (ANI)

