Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): TVS Motor Company posts highest ever operating revenue of Rs 11,905 Crores registering a growth of 29 per cent for the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9,228 Crores reported in the quarter ended September 2024, the company said in a stock filing on Tuesday.

The Company posted its highest ever Operating EBITDA of Rs 1,509 Crores, registering a growth of 40 per cent for the quarter ended September 2025 as against EBITDA of Rs 1,080 Crores in the second quarter of 2024-25. Company's operating EBITDA margin improved by 100bps at 12.7 per cent as against 11.7 per cent in the quarter ended September 2024.

The Company's Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew by 37 per cent at Rs 1,226 Crores for the second quarter of 2025-26 as against PBT of Rs. 897 Crores in second quarter of 2024- 25.

PBT for the quarter includes fair valuation loss on investments held by the Company amounting to Rs 31 Crores as against fair valuation gain of Rs 23 Crores during Q2 of last year.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including international business, grew by 23 per cent, registering the highest-ever quarterly sales of 15.07 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2025, as against 12.28 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2024.

Motorcycle sales grew by 20 per cent, registering 6.73 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2025 as against 5.61 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2024.

Scooter sales for the quarter ended September 2025 grew by 30 per cent, registering 6.39 Lakh units as against the sales of 4.90 Lakh units in the second quarter of 2024-25.

The two-wheeler sales in international business grew by 31 per cent at 3.63 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2025, as against 2.78 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2024. Total three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 41 per cent at 0.53 Lakh units as against 0.38 Lakh units during second quarter of 2024-25.

During the quarter under review, the Company's EV sales grew by 7 per cent, achieving the highest ever quarterly sales of 0.80 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2025, as against 0.75 Lakh units during the quarter ended September 2024. Magnet availability continues to pose challenges in the short- to medium-term.

The total two-wheeler sales of the Company for the half-year ended September 2025 grew by 20 per cent, registering 26.86 Lakh units as against 22.47 Lakh units recorded in the half-year ended September 2024. The total three-wheeler sales for the half-year ended September 2025 grew by 43 per cent at 0.98 Lakh units as against 0.69 Lakh units registered in the half-year ended September 2024.

The total sales in the international business of two and three-wheelers for the half-year ended September 2025 grew by 34 per cent at 7.52 Lakh units as against 5.62 Lakh units in the half-year ended September 2024.

Total revenue for the half-year ended September 2025 grew by 25 per cent at Rs 21,986 Crores against Rs 17,604 Crores in the half-year ended September 2024. PBT for the half-year ended September 2025 grew by 36 per cent to Rs 2,279 Crores, as against Rs 1,680 Crores in the half-year ended September 2024. (ANI)

