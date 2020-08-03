Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 27 per cent in July 2020 with 252,744 units as against 198,387 units in June 2020.

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 252,744 units in July 2020 as against 279,465 units registered in the month of July 2019.

Also Read | Ram Rajya Will Come to India Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership With the Construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 243,788 units in July 2020 as against 265,679 units in July 2019. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 189,647 units in July 2020 as against 208,489 units in July 2019.

Also Read | Odisha Reports 1,384 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 36,297: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

Motorcycle registered sales of 106,062 units in July 2020 as against 108,210 units in July 2019. Scooter sales of the Company registered 78,603 units in July 2020 as against 105,199 units in July 2019.

Exports

The Company's total exports registered sales of 62,389 units in the month of July 2020 as against 69,994 units in July 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 54,141 units in July 2020 as against 57,190 units in July 2019.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 8,956 units in July 2020 as against 13,786 units in July 2019.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)