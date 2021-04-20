Mumbai (Maharashtra), April 20 (ANI): Microblogging and social networking service Twitter on Tuesday announced plans to expand its engineering team in India which it described as a priority market and one of its fastest-growing markets globally.

As part of these plans, the company announced appointment of Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering who has over two decades of engineering experience spanning global organisations like Uber, Google and eBay.

He last served as the engineering site lead for Uber Bengaluru. Apurva now becomes the senior-most member of Twitter's engineering team in the country.

Based in Bengaluru, he will be responsible for strengthening the company's engineering capacity and offerings for local and global audiences.

Expanding the team in Twitter India aligns with the company's overall belief that having more employees at Twitter, living and working in places that are representative of all perspectives and cultures, and sharing local context about these conversations will help Twitter be a better service and company.

By committing to hire and develop local engineering talent, Twitter India said it will play an important role in the company's journey to become the world's most diverse, inclusive and accessible tech company.

The engineering team in Bengaluru, which has expanded rapidly over the past two years, will continue to focus on building more daily utility for new and existing audiences with capabilities ranging from product development, research and design as well as data science and machine learning.

The focus on developing engineering capabilities in India comes as part of the company's broader goal to increase its development velocity, including building a strong foundation for its product. This is what the core team will be focused on based out of Bengaluru.

Nick Caldwell, Vice President of Engineering, said Twitter is committed to building a truly global, inclusive and accessible product.

"We are excited to bring some of the best, cutting-edge engineering jobs for a global Internet platform to India, a country that is not only a priority market for Twitter but is also a hub for world-class engineering talent," he said in a statement.

Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director of Twitter India, said India has always been a priority market for Twitter and drives significant growth for the company.

"Twitter in India recorded a 74 per cent year-on-year monetisable daily active Twitter users (mDAU) growth in Q4 2020. In order to scale our reach and build a service that is truly for Indians and by Indians, we are investing in expanding our engineering team in the country." (ANI)

