Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): Two days high-performance National Design Summit inaugurated today at the auspicious hands of Dr. Bhagyashree P. Patil, Pro-Chancellor of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth & Dr Smita Jadhav, Trustee & Executive Director of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Society.

Syed Asad Abbas, a renowned orator, presenter, and motivational speaker, Rikhil Nagpal, an award-winning VFX artist were present as guest of honour. Dr Kumar Venkatraman, Director of DY Patil School of Design, Amit Agarwal, Advisor to Dr. DY Patil School of Design were present at the occasion.

Day one of the summit began with insightful talk on The Art of Networking by Syed Asad Abbas. Rikhil Nagpal given a thought-provoking session on Design Portfolio. The day also included a session on Stress Management through Cartooning by Mukim Tamboli, a leading cartoonist, and an engaging presentation on modular kitchen design by Bharat Pathak, an industry leader in the field.

On the second day, a fascinating talk on Government Perspective in AVGC Sector by Mohit Soni, CEO of the Media & Entertainment Skills Council. Sanjay Khimsera, an edupreneur and philanthropist in the AVGC sector, delivered an engaging presentation on Exciting Careers in AVGC and Digital Media. The day also included insights shared by Ms. Kiruthika Iyer from Australia on Lighting design and an incredible session on Movie Brahmastra 1 by Jigesh Gajjar, a respected industry leader in the animation and VFX industry.

At the inauguration Dr. Bhagyashree Patil said, The Summit provided an incredible opportunity for students to gain valuable insights, learn from the best in the industry, connect with like-minded professionals, and also witnessed performances by the talented students of Dr. D. Y. Patil School of Design. This will be useful for the students to take hands on experience from Design industry experts. Students should strive to build their chosen career with self-confidence by understanding the new opportunities, technology, changing trends in the field of design. We, at Dr. DY Patil Vidyapeeth emphasizes on giving scope to the talents of the students, to strengthen their dreams.

She further said, The High-Performance Design Summit is an annual premium event offers a unique opportunity for students pursuing a career in the field of fashion, interior, product, animation, and communication design to connect with leading designers and experts in these fields. The summit provides an unparalleled platform for participants to gain valuable insights and knowledge on the latest trends, cutting-edge techniques, and emerging technologies that shapes the design industry. Through interactive sessions and workshops, participants can broaden their horizons, enhance their skills, and explore new ideas and concepts that can help them succeed in the competitive world of design. The summit aims to promote a culture of creativity, innovation, and excellence, and empower students to become successful designers who can make a positive impact on society.

Dr Smita Jadhav said, Dr. D.Y. Patil School of Design offers a comprehensive range of opportunities for its students to gain practical experience, enhance their skills, and develop their careers in the design industry. The school has collaborations with leading design firms and organizations, providing exposure to real-life design projects and professional experiences. The school also facilitates internships, workshops, seminars, exhibitions, competitions, and study abroad programs to help students gain a global perspective and keep up-to-date with the latest trends, technologies, and practices in design, she added.

Additionally, the incubation cell at the school supports students and alumni in starting their own design ventures, promoting entrepreneurship and innovation among the students. The state-of-the-art facilities at the school provide students with access to a well-equipped design studio, computer labs, library, and a material and resource center. All these initiatives demonstrate the school's commitment to providing a holistic and immersive learning experience to its students and preparing them for success in the design industry. We are also promoting start-up & entrepreneurship culture amongst students, she added.

Rikhil Nagpal mentioned the design industry offers a wealth of opportunities for both job seekers and entrepreneurs. As the industry continues to evolve and adapt to changing consumer needs and preferences, there will be increased demand for skilled professionals who can create innovative, sustainable, and visually appealing designs.

Sayed Asad Abbas mentioned, the growth of digital technologies, such as 3D printing, IoT, and AI-powered design tools, is driving innovation in the product design industry and creating new opportunities for designers and manufacturers. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly design practices is shaping the future of the industry, with more companies adopting green design principles and materials.

