VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 19: Chaudhary Group (CG), Nepal's largest conglomerate and the parent company of Wai Wai Noodles, has partnered with Reliance Consumer Products to launch Campa Cola in Nepal--marking a strategic expansion of CG's beverage portfolio and reinforcing its dominance in South Asia's food and beverage sector. Campa's entry into Nepal follows its successful expansion in GCC countries, where it aims to replicate its success. As part of this alliance, CG will leverage its manufacturing and distribution expertise in the food & beverages sector to ensure smooth supply and rollout of Campa products across Nepal. With this alliance, CG expands its beverage portfolio and strengthens its position in Nepal's USD 1.6 billion soft drink market. The partnership also highlights the growing influence of Indian brands in South Asia.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The initial Campa range in Nepal will feature Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, Campa Orange, Campa Energy Gold Boost, and Campa Energy Berry Kick. These products are priced to appeal to a wide range of consumers and maximize market reach. The 250ml bottles of Campa Cola, Campa Orange, and Campa Lemon carbonated soft drinks are available at NRs. 30 each, while the 250ml Campa Energy Berry Kick PET bottle is priced at NRs. 40. Sharing thoughts on Campa's entry into the Nepalese market, Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director of Chaudhary Group, stated, "We are proud to collaborate with leading global conglomerate Reliance Consumer Products to bring Campa to Nepal. This partnership reflects our dedication to offering consumers high-quality, diverse beverage choices that are rooted in heritage. We are confident that Campa will resonate strongly with local consumers who appreciate distinctive beverage options. This strategic alliance not only expands our beverage portfolio but also reinforces our position as a key player in the region's competitive beverage market. We look forward to leveraging our robust distribution network and market expertise to establish Campa as a beloved brand in Nepal, just as it has been in India for generations."

RCPL, the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, acquired Campa in 2022 and reintroduced it to India in 2023. Today, the soft drink brand holds over 10% market share in the sparkling beverage category in select Indian states and sponsors India's largest sports event, the Indian Premier League.

Also Read | Betting App Cases: ED Summons Google and Meta for Questioning Over Alleged Promotion of Online Betting Apps.

Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, said, "We are thrilled to enter the Nepal market with our brand Campa in association with our esteemed partner Chaudhary Group. Campa is a heritage Indian brand founded more than 50 years ago that continues to enjoy the love of consumers. We are investing for the long-term and see great potential for accelerated growth in the region. We have a track record of delivering innovative and global quality products at affordable prices to customers. We are delighted to come together with our esteemed partner today to transform the beverage experience for consumers across Nepal. Campa has multi-generational relevance and reignites a memory and prompts consumers to revisit and relive those cherished moments. Campa celebrates the spirit and salutes the aspirations of today's youth. We're confident they will introduce the refreshing and energizing taste to the consumers across Nepal," said Mody.

Chaudhary Group (CG), Nepal's largest conglomerate and the parent company of Wai Wai Noodles, which operates through CG Foods, is driving aggressive growth in India with new product launches across the East and Northeast, as well as expanding dealer partnerships in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)