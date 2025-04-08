U.S. Ag Partners and U.S. Soy Lead Strategic Dialogue on the Future of Southeast Asia's Food and Feed Sector

PRNewswire

Manila [Philippines], April 8: In March 2025, Southeast Asia's food, feed, and ag trade community gathered in Manila for two pivotal events hosted by the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC): the AG Supply Chain Asia Conference and the Asia Soy Excellence & Food Summit 2025. Each event drew a unique audience of industry leaders, traders, and technical experts, offering distinct platforms to exchange insights, explore market dynamics, and discuss opportunities shaping the future of food and agriculture in the region. Together, both events offered timely perspectives and forward-looking strategies that continue to inform and inspire progress across Southeast Asia's agricultural value chain. Industry Representatives and Experts Converge in Manila to Share and Exchange Perspectives on the Evolving Food, Feed, and Ag Trade Landscape.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Birthday: The Epitome of Modern Masculinity and Style in Indian Cinema.

Southeast Asia remains a fast-growing market for U.S. Soy, fueled by increasing demand across both feed and food sectors. In Marketing Year (MY) 2023/24, the region imported 9.08 million metric tons (MMT) of whole soybeans and 20.89 MMT of soybean meal, underscoring its reliance on U.S. Soy for high-quality, sustainable protein solutions. The Philippines has been the top importer of U.S. soybean meal for eight consecutive years, while Vietnam and Indonesia's imports have surged by 110% and 49%, respectively, over the last five years.

Additionally, the region's food and beverage industry continue to embrace U.S. Soy's quality and versatility, reinforcing its role in traditional and modern food applications. In MY 2023/24, Indonesia--the region's largest food-use soybean importer--sourced 2.67 MMT of whole soybeans, with the U.S. supplying approximately 90% of those imports, underscoring its role in staple foods like tofu and tempe.

Also Read | Poshan Pakhwada 2025 Themes: Ministry of Women and Child Development To Celebrate 7th Edition of Poshan Pakhwada From 8th to 22nd April, 2025.

"The AG Supply Chain Asia Conference and the Asia Soy Excellence & Food Summit underscore U.S. Soy's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and partnership," said Timothy Loh, USSEC's Regional Director for Southeast Asia & Oceania. "By bringing together key players across the food and feed value chain, we're facilitating informed, forward-looking dialogue that supports stronger market connections, protein security, and promoting growth and collaboration across the region."

With U.S. Soy remaining competitively priced in the global marketplace, the conferences provided a timely forum to address emerging challenges, drive innovation, and strengthen supply chains.

AG Supply Chain Asia (March 17-19, 2025)

Co-organized by USSEC, U.S. Grains Council, and U.S. Wheat Associates, AG Supply Chain Asia continues to be a premier platform for advancing agricultural trade in Southeast Asia. Themed "Transforming Agriculture: Advancing Trade with Sustainable Solutions", the 2025 event focused on:

* Global market trends shaping trade flows and supply chain strategies.* Innovations in logistics and transportation for greater efficiency.* Developments in the U.S. crushing industry and biofuels.* The role of U.S. Soy in securing a stable, high-quality supply for Southeast Asia

The event facilitated business-to-business (B2B) engagements, connecting buyers with U.S. exporters to strengthen partnerships and explore new trade opportunities. Expert-led discussions also delved into sustainability-driven sourcing strategies, including the U.S. Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol (SSAP), and the impact of shifting market dynamics on long-term food security.

Asia Soy Excellence & Food Summit 2025 (March 19-21, 2025)

Soy's versatility extends beyond nutrition--it plays a vital role in shaping a sustainable food system, supporting food security, and meeting evolving consumer preferences. Themed "Nourishing with Soy - A Sustainable and Preferred Food Protein Solution", the Asia Soy Excellence & Food Summit 2025 showcased soy's essential contributions to global health and environmental sustainability, reinforcing its position as a preferred protein source.

The summit gathered U.S. Soy producers, soy suppliers, food producers, researchers, health professionals, and culinary experts to explore innovations in soy-based foods, sustainability strategies, and market trends driving the future of soy consumption.

Key discussions included:

* Soy's role in sustainable nutrition, delivering high-quality protein, essential fats, and key nutrients for human health.* Advancing soy-based food innovations, with insights into new product development and expanding consumer markets.* Strengthening industry capabilities, through discussions on sustainability standards, responsible sourcing, and opportunities for growth.

With a growing demand for plant-based and environmentally friendly food options, the summit underscored U.S. Soy's leadership in delivering sustainable, nutritious, and high-quality soy products that align with the region's evolving consumer needs.

With sustainability and food security as top priorities, U.S. Soy remains a trusted partner in Southeast Asia, providing high-quality, responsibly sourced solutions that drive long-term industry growth and support the region's evolving food and feed needs.

This press release is funded in part by the soy checkoff.

About the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC):

The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) focuses on differentiating, elevating preference, and attaining market access for the use of U.S. Soy for human consumption, aquaculture, and livestock feed in 93 countries internationally. USSEC members represent the soy supply chain including U.S. Soy farmers, processors, commodity shippers, merchandisers, allied agribusinesses, and agricultural organizations. USSEC is funded by the soy checkoff, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service matching funds, and industry. Visit ussec.org for the latest information and news about USSEC and U.S. Soy internationally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)