U.S. Green Card Through Real Estate Investment: What Indian Investors Should Know

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a U.S. visa program meant for foreign investors to obtain a Green Card by making a qualifying investment in the United States.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Grooves To Don Toliver Song As He Shares Video of Him Smoking, Singer Raises Concern With His Bizarre Behaviour.

Established in 1990, the program aims to upgrade the U.S. economy by attracting foreign capital as well as creating jobs for American workers.

To qualify, investors must invest either $800,000 in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA) or $1.05 million in a non-TEA and create at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers.

Also Read | Paris Fashion Week 2025 and Climate Crisis: 70% of French Fashion Federation Brands Sails Through Seasons Without Clear Emissions Target, Reveals Research.

In recent years, Indian investors have increasingly turned to the EB-5 program, recognizing its benefits as a direct way to permanent residency in the U.S.

With the rise in real estate-based EB-5 projects, many Indian investors view this as a secure and tangible investment opportunity.

Large-scale developments, including hotels, commercial complexes, and residential properties, offer promising prospects for both financial returns and immigration success.

This program has a specific criteria to be followed :1. Investment Amount:

-$800,000 in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA) (rural or high-unemployment areas).

- $1.05 million in non-TEA locations.

2. Job Creation:

- The investment must create or preserve at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers.

3. Immigration Benefits:

-Successful applicants receive a conditional Green Card, leading to permanent residency and eligibility for U.S. citizenship after five years.

- Real estate is flourishing as well as the preferred EB-5 investment option due to its stability, long-term value appreciation, and job creation potential.

- Large-scale development projects naturally generate the required 10 full-time jobs, making them well-suited for EB-5 compliance.

Popular real estate sectors for EB-5 investors include:- Hotels & Resorts - High job creation through hospitality services.

- Mixed-Use Developments - Combining residential, commercial, and retail spaces.

- Commercial Properties - Office buildings, shopping centers, and industrial spaces.

- Multi-Family Housing - Rental apartments and residential complexes.

For Indian investors, real estate offers a secure, tangible investment with the potential for both financial returns and U.S. residency.

When pursuing real estate investments through EB-5, Indian investors should carefully evaluate the following:1. Investment Due Diligence.

2. Immigration Timeline and Processing.

3. Tax Implications.

4. Source of Funds Documentation.

For Indian investors looking for methods of U.S. residency, real estate investment through the EB-5 program is an excellent opportunity. Successfully managing the EB-5 process requires careful planning, compliance with legal and financial regulations, and strategic investment selection.

From choosing the right project to ensuring proper documentation for the source of funds, every step must be approached with diligence.

This is where Gehis Immigration and International Legal Services can help. Our team of highly experienced immigration attorneys specializes in EB-5 investment cases, offering personalized legal guidance for Indian investors. We ensure your application is compliant, well-documented, and strategically positioned for success.

Your U.S. Green Card through EB-5 is within reach! Let us help you make the right investment decision and streamline your immigration journey.

Contact Gehis Immigration and International Legal Services today to schedule a consultation.

Visit our website at www.gehilawindia.com

Schedule a consultation today!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)