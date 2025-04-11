PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Crown Prince of Dubai witnessed the signing of a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dubai Health and the five founding trustees of the UAE India Friendship Hospital, four of whom are founding members of the UAE India Business Council - UAE Chapter.

This strategic partnership solidifies the foundation of a groundbreaking healthcare initiative, one that is set to benefit the blue-collar workforce who have played an essential role in Dubai's rapid economic development.

This project falls in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Prime Minister Modi and has been graciously supported by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Crown Prince of Dubai.

The signing of the MoU reiterates Dubai Health's steadfast support and commitment to the initiative. The partnership will guarantee that the hospital delivers high-quality, affordable healthcare services to Dubai's vital blue-collar expatriate community. The hospital, with a capacity of 100+ beds, is set to become a cornerstone in providing essential healthcare services to the workers who form the backbone of Dubai's economy.

The MoU signing, witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was signed between Dr Amer Ahmed Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and the distinguished five founding trustees, whose leadership, insights and expertise will be central to the success of this landmark project. Pledging their support were Mr. Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of UIBC-UC and KEF Holdings, a visionary leader in healthcare initiatives; Mr. Tariq Chauhan, a prominent business strategist, UIBC-UC board member and EFS Facilities Services Executive Vice Chairman, Mr. Nilesh Ved, Chairman, Apparel Group, UIBC-UC board member; and Mr. Siddharth Balachandran, UIBC-UC founding member and Executive Chairman, Buimerc Corp.

Mr. Ramesh Ramakrishnan, a well-known figure in both business and philanthropy and Chairman of Transworld Group, also a founding trustee of the project was also present. Their collective experience and commitment to social impact have been crucial in realizing this transformative healthcare project. Kshitij Korde from the UIBC UC team was also in attendance during the event.

The UIBC-UC, established in 2023 under the patronage of the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and India's Ministry of External Affairs, plays a pivotal role in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations. The council aims to advance the goals of India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), targeting a significant increase in non-oil trade to $100 billion and attracting $75 billion in investments from the UAE to India. With 18 leading Indian and Emirati organizations as founding members, UIBC-UC represents over $1 trillion in assets under management.

Underscoring the significance of the partnership, The UAE India Friendship Hospital Trustees said, "This event marks not just the launch of a healthcare project, but the beginning of a transformative initiative that will deliver vital services to those who have been the backbone of Dubai's remarkable growth.

We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We also recognize the important roles played by Dubai Health, the Community Development Authority (CDA), the Indian Embassy in the UAE, the Consulate General of India in Dubai, and the UAE-India Business Council UAE Chapter (UIBC UC) in bringing this project to fruition.

The MoU signing today is a landmark moment, ensuring that this hospital will stand as a beacon of care, compassion, and commitment to the blue-collar workforce -- in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and H.E. Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Adding to this, UIBC-UC Chairman Faizal Kottikollon said, "This partnership exemplifies the power of cross-border collaboration in driving social impact. We are proud to support an initiative that not only addresses critical healthcare needs but also strengthens the enduring bond between the UAE and India. This hospital is a tribute to the hardworking individuals who have contributed so much to the region's development."

