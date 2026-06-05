Business News | UIDAI CEO Saurabh Vijay Takes Charge as CEO of IndiaAI Mission

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): IndiaAI Mission on Friday announced new leadership appointments, with Saurabh Vijay, CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), taking charge as Chief Executive Officer of the mission.

In a post on X, IndiaAI Mission said Sudeep Shrivastava, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has assumed charge as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of IndiaAI Mission.

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"IndiaAI Mission welcomes its new leadership team. Shri Saurabh Vijay IAS, CEO, @UIDAI, has joined as the CEO of #IndiaAIMission. Also, Shri Sudeep Shrivastava, Joint Secretary, @GoI_MeitY, assumes charge as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of IndiaAI Mission," the post read.

https://x.com/OfficialINDIAai/status/2062903807571595751?s=20

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The mission added that it looks forward to advancing the objectives of the IndiaAI Mission under the new leadership team.

According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Saurabh Vijay is a 1998-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Maharashtra cadre and a civil engineer from IIT-Delhi. Prior to joining UIDAI, he served as Principal Secretary (Expenditure) in the Finance Department of the Government of Maharashtra.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the ability of machines to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence. It enables systems to learn from experience, adapt to new situations, and solve complex problems independently. AI uses datasets, algorithms, and large language models to analyse information, recognise patterns, and generate responses. Over time, these systems improve their performance, allowing them to reason, make decisions, and communicate in ways similar to humans.

In March 2024, the Government of India launched the IndiaAI mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 Cr for the development of the overall AI ecosystem in the country. In less than 24 months, India AI Mission has set up a foundation for the development of the AI ecosystem in the country:

According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, more than 38 thousand GPUs for common compute facilities have been onboarded, which are being provided to Indian start-ups and academia at an affordable rate. Twelve teams have been shortlisted for the development of indigenous foundational models or Large Language Models. Thirty applications have been approved for developing India-specific AI applications. More than 8000 undergraduate students, 5000 postgraduate students and 500 PhD students are being supported for talent development. 27 India Data and AI labs have been established, and 543 more have been identified.

India's own Foundational Models under the IndiaAI Mission: The IndiaAI Innovation Centre (Foundation Models) pillar aims to develop India's own large multimodal models trained on Indian datasets and languages to ensure sovereign capability and global competitiveness in generative AI.

Twelve organisations and consortia, including startups, industry players and academic institutions. These include Sarvam AI, Soket AI, Gnani AI, Gan AI, Avatar AI, IIT Bombay Consortium (BharatGen), GenLoop, Zentieq, Intellihealth, Shodh AI, Fractal Analytics Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Maker's Lab, have been selected for developing Large and Small Language Models based on Indian datasets.

The resulting AI models will contribute to the open-source ecosystem and be available for use by Government organizations, and also support innovation across India's startup and research community. Financial assistance is being provided to selected organisations to cover actual compute usage costs, while an additional 25% of the compute expenditure is being earmarked to support ancillary expenses such as datasets and personnel. (ANI)

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