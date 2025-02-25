New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visited the National Crafts Museum in Delhi on Sunday, with Reynolds calling it an opportunity to explore India's rich cultural heritage and interact with artisans showcasing their traditional craftsmanship.

The visit comes as India and the UK resume negotiations on a long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA), aiming to boost economic cooperation and resolve key trade issues.

Describing the museum as an "incredible open-air facility," he praised the quality of Indian craftsmanship. "It's a real pleasure to have been able to visit this incredible open-air facility, to see the quality of work here, the curation, and the passion that has gone into it. It's a special place," he said.

Reynolds was particularly impressed by the artisans he met during the visit, calling it a "genuine privilege" to witness their skills and creativity firsthand. "What a genuine privilege to be able to meet some of the artisans and see some of the work here in this brilliant place," he added.

The National Crafts Museum, one of India's largest cultural institutions, serves as a hub for preserving and promoting the country's traditional art and craftsmanship. It features a vast collection of handmade artifacts, textiles, pottery, and other indigenous crafts, offering visitors an immersive experience into India's artistic legacy.

Reynolds' visit to India also marks the resumption of negotiations on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He and Goyal are holding discussions aimed at advancing a modern economic deal to strengthen bilateral trade ties and boost economic growth for both nations, according to a statement from the UK government.

India and the United Kingdom have agreed to work towards a "balanced, mutually beneficial, and forward-looking" trade agreement. The decision follows discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in November 2024.

A release from India's Commerce Ministry on Monday said both sides are committed to resolving outstanding issues in the agreement to ensure a fair and equitable trade deal.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Goyal called the agreement "pathbreaking" and expressed confidence that it would boost trade between the two countries.

"Both Jonathan and I have agreed to resume free trade agreement negotiations in a very cordial atmosphere," he said, calling the FTA a "forward-looking, transparent, ambitious, equitable, balanced, and mutually beneficial agreement, which will be a win-win for both our countries."

Goyal also noted that the agreement could help increase the current USD 20 billion bilateral trade in merchandise to two to three times its value over the next decade.

Reynolds underlined that restarting the negotiations would further strengthen the close and dynamic partnership between the two nations.

"It's an excellent place to start from, but both of us want to do more, and that's why I am so pleased to be here today to kick-start these negotiations, to strengthen our close and vibrant relationship, and unlock new opportunities for businesses and consumers across both the UK and India," he said.

He added that the UK government is focused on delivering "economic growth, to put pounds back in people's pockets, to support our businesses, to thrive, to create wealth and jobs and opportunity." (ANI)

