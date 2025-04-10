New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): In his meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, London Mayor Alastair King stated that UK is keen to deepen infrastructure financing in India.

Mayor referred to the ongoing collaboration on the UK India Infrastructure Financing Bridge and sought to further enhance the engagement between the two countries under this initiative.

Also Read | IPL 2025: A Look at Players To Reach Fastest 2000 Indian Premier League Runs in Terms of Balls, From Andre Russell to Rishabh Pant; Check Full List.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, held a bilateral meeting with Mayor of London, Alastair King on Wednesday during her official visit to the United Kingdom.

In a social media post FM Sitharaman said "Lord Mayor alluded to his deep association with India and shared his appreciation for India's vision for #ViksitBharat by 2047.Lord Mayor referred to the ongoing collaboration on the UK India Infrastructure Financing Bridge and sought to further enhance the engagement between the two countries under this initiative".

Also Read | Trump Keeps Tariff Pressure on China, EU Welcomes Pause.

The Mayor also noted that India presents a major opportunity for economic and investment growth, in the infrastructure sector. He expressed interest in increasing the involvement of UK financial institutions in India's development plans.

Finance Minister Sitharaman also informed the Mayor about India's key infrastructure initiatives, including the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and PM Gati Shakti. She explained how these initiatives are helping to improve connectivity and boost economic growth across the country.

She also invited the Mayor to visit India along with a delegation of top financial institutions. The visit would help explore new opportunities for investment collaboration, especially through pension funds, insurance companies, and other financial institutions working with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and GIFT City.

FM Sitharaman arrived in the UK on April 7 for an official visit to the UK and Austria, which will conclude on April 13. According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, she is scheduled to hold Ministerial-Level Bilateral Meetings in both countries.

On the sidelines of her visit, the Finance Minister will also meet key dignitaries, attend investor roundtables, and hold discussions with the heads of major financial institutions and companies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)