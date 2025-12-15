APML

London [UK], December 15: Mr. Ramesh Agarwal, esteemed Chairman of Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited (APML), India's largest and most trusted moving brand, has been awarded for his outstanding merit, professionalism & exemplary dedication in reshaping the logistics industry at the ZEE Media Global Innovation & Leadership Summit 2025, held at the historic House of Lords in the UK Parliament, London, United Kingdom.

The award was presented by honourable Members of the House of Lords, Lord Rami Banger and Baroness Sandip Verma, recognizing 30 distinguished Indian MSME leaders, policy voices, and global dignitaries for their immense contributions to business and society.

It is a moment of pride for Mr. Agarwal to be recognised as a changemaker who has built with purpose, led with integrity, and contributed to India's expanding influence on the global stage. This prestigious honour highlights Mr. Agarwal's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence in the logistics industry. His relentless pursuit of innovation has not only transformed APML but has also set new benchmarks across the Indian logistics industry.

The summit, organised by Zee Bharat in collaboration with Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand and WION, showcased the remarkable achievements of Indian entrepreneurs and MSME leaders who are at the forefront of driving innovation and enhancing India's global presence.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Agarwal said,

"I am truly honoured to receive this award. It reflects not only my efforts but also the hard work and dedication of the entire APML team. Together, we strive to innovate and lead in the logistics industry, contributing to India's growth on the global stage."

He further added,

"This award is dedicated to my younger brother, Mr. Rajender Agarwal, Vice Chairman APML, acknowledging that APML's journey to this milestone has been possible because of his unwavering dedication and relentless efforts."

Recalling a moment from 1987, he shared an anecdote from the early days when Mr. T. Vijay Kumar (Initial Founding Partner), APML and his brother were personally involved in loading and unloading a single truck near Lamba Cinema in Secunderabad. During that time, they had confidently said that although they were at a modest stage then, one day APML would be counted among the world's top logistics companies. That belief and commitment, he noted, continue to define APML's legacy today.

APML remains committed to fostering innovation and leadership within the logistics industry, empowering its team and partners to achieve new milestones and footprints in the global market

About APML

Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited (APML) is India's largest moving company, known for its commitment to quality and reliability. With over 38 years of industry experience, 140+ fully operational branches across PAN India and coverage in more than 182+ countries worldwide, APML has successfully catered to the moving needs of more than 2.85 million satisfied families and corporates worldwide. The company is known for adopting innovative technologies and practices to enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction. APML's mission revolves around delivering seamless moving experiences while prioritising environmental sustainability and community engagement.

