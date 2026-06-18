Business News | UKIBC Hails India-UK Trade Pact Rollout from July 15, Says CETA to Unlock New Growth Opportunities

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) has welcomed the announcement of the Entry Into Force (EIF) of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), describing it as a landmark development that will open up unprecedented trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The agreement, which will come into force on July 15, 2026, marks the final step in operationalising the trade deal and is expected to deepen economic engagement between two of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies. The UK and India have urged businesses to prepare for implementation and take advantage of the benefits offered under the agreement.

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According to UKIBC, the pact reflects the shared commitment of both nations to build a future-focused partnership anchored in trade, innovation, advanced technologies and investment cooperation.

The council noted that bilateral trade between India and the UK reached approximately £47.9 billion in the four quarters ending Q4 2025, registering a 10 per cent increase over previous years. It said tariff reductions and improved market access under CETA are expected to further accelerate trade flows and investment activity.

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The agreement is projected to significantly benefit India's services sector, including information technology and IT-enabled services, financial services, professional services and education. Enhanced market access provisions are also expected to create new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Kishore Jayaraman, Group CEO of UKIBC, said the CETA marks a historic milestone in the bilateral relationship and addresses long-standing demands from businesses seeking reduced trade barriers, improved market access and a predictable framework for long-term growth.

He added that the agreement would support economic expansion in both countries and strengthen collaboration across a range of sectors as India advances towards its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

UKIBC said it has actively supported the trade agreement process through industry consultations, policy recommendations and sector-specific inputs. The organisation added that it would continue assisting businesses in understanding and leveraging the provisions of the agreement, particularly in areas such as digital trade, manufacturing, education, services and innovation-led partnerships.

The India-UK CETA is expected to boost bilateral trade and investment while creating new employment and business opportunities across both economies. (ANI)

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