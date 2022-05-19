Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI/GPRC): Kamal Haasan is the first Indian actor to lay the foundation for his Metaverse debut on VistaVerse. VistaVerse is hosting its inaugural metaverse 'Experience' as a first of a growing lineup, a few of which will be revealed at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Incubated by Vistas Media Capital, which also launched India's first curated, celebrity & fan engagement platform Fantico, VistaVerse is set to be home to a whole suite of the best of web3 including virtual land, NFTs, and games.

The Vikram World is a collaborative effort between Lotus Meta Entertainment and Raaj Kamal Films International's much-awaited movie, Vikram. The movie stars the inimitable trio of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. This Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has its music composed by Anirudh and is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran.

Kamal Haasan revealed Vikram NFTs on VistaVerse, at Festival Des Cannes 2022 to the entire global film fraternity. The NFTs are loaded with various privileges, exclusive access to experiences, interaction with the cast and crew in person, and tangible benefits to the buyers. These NFTs also provide access to rare artwork from the movie, personalized digital avatars, props, posters, mystery boxes, film memorabilia, fan interaction moments, and private screenings along with access to attend the traveling VistaVerseDome party that will give the NFT holders exclusive attendance rights to the parties.

VistaVerse has a fast-growing list of signups from major celebrities, brands, musicians, gaming companies, artists, and production houses in India to offer a one-stop experience of a comprehensive metaverse.

Commenting on the Vistaverse and first-ever NFT drop, Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO of Vistas Media Capital states, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Vikram NFTs in VistaVerse which will solely be the first utility-based NFT platform in India which will benefit multiple owners. VistaVerse believes itself to be India's first realistic and tangible metaverse, endorsed by 350 creative enthusiasts across all the 7 Vistas Media Capital portfolio."

Commenting on the launch of Vistaverse and the first-ever NFT drop, veteran actor KamalHaasan said, "It has been my privilege to be associated with VistaVerse. We have long waitedfor this moment to launch the NFTs of Vikram. VistaVerse has effortlessly created a locationwhich will not just bridge the gap between fans but also ardour their talent in a languageassembled on the platform, which the youth can easily link with. We aim to capitalize on thestocks associated with virtual reality and metaverse to benefit from the newly accumulated andhyped digital world.

VistaVerse, launched by Fantico Pte Ltd, is a brand incubated by Vistas Media Capital (VMC). VMC is a leading media content and technology company, headquartered in Singapore that operates and invests in ventures across the various ecosystems of the global media and entertainment industry. VMC's businesses and venture investments are diversified across global content production and distribution, streaming platforms, animation & VFX studio, Blockchain technology & Metaverse applications, gaming, digital media marketing, events and award IPs.

For more details, please visit the official website: https://vikram.vistaverse.io/

