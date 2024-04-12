VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 12: When it comes to the security of your loved ones, nothing beats the assurance of a good term insurance policy. But with a sea of policies out there, how do you fish out the one that's right for you? Worry not because term plan comparison is not as complex as decoding rocket science. Here's a simplified guide to navigating through the maze and coming out with the policy that fits you like a glove.

Comparing Insurers - How to decide the best term insurance plan company for you

Choosing the best term insurance plan company isn't just about picking the one with the flashiest ads. It's about digging into their past, understanding their present, and looking at their potential to fulfil promises in the future.

Track Record

First things first, how long have they been around, and how have they fared? A company with a solid track record is like a seasoned actor delivering consistently good performances - it's someone you can rely on.

Customer reviews

Nothing beats the recommendation and opinion of the people who have been on the same journey before. Online reviews on insurers' websites and third-party websites make it really easy to understand the company. And of course, word of mouth is also an option!

Ask your friends and family too, about what they think of the insurer. Look at an overall customer review score of 4 out of 5 or somesuch.

Pro-tip: While it is good to know what others think, it is important to do your own research objectively. Don't miss the other parameters mentioned above.

Claim Settlement Ratio

Next up is the claim settlement ratio, a figure that represents the percentage of claims the insurer has paid out. Think of it as the batting average for insurance companies - the higher, the better.

Amount Settlement Ratio

Don't stop there; also look at the amount settlement ratio. This tells you whether the insurer is just as willing to settle large claims as they are smaller ones.

Scale of Business

A company's scale of business can indicate its stability and capability to handle claims - the bigger their scale, the more reliable they can be.

Operational Efficiency and Total Complaints Received

Lastly, consider how efficiently they operate and how they handle complaints - because customer service can make all the difference when you need support the most.

Solvency Ratio

You always want to be sure that in a big downturn event, the insurer is capable of paying the sum assured, right? Well, the solvency ratio answers just that. It is the insurer's financial capacity to meet its liabilities. But the interesting part is, you don't need to worry about your insurer's solvency ratio. It's something that's taken care of by the IRDAI.

How to decide which term insurance policy has the better features and add ons?

Once you have shortlisted companies, it's time to compare term insurance and the policies offered. Look beyond the basic coverage; delve into what each policy offers that can make life easier for you or your family when you need the insurance to kick in.

Critical Illness Benefit

Is a battle with a critical illness covered? This benefit can be a game-changer, offering financial support when medical bills start to pile up.

Zero Cost Option

The zero-cost option is like a get-out-of-jail-free card, allowing you to back out and recover your premiums if you decide the policy isn't for you anymore.

Accidental Death Benefit

If the stage of life has more stunts than a blockbuster movie, an accidental death benefit provides that extra financial stability and protection to your family.

Terminal Illness Benefit

Getting diagnosed with a terminal illness is tough, but some policies ease the burden by paying out the sum assured early, giving you financial support when you need it most.

Top-Up Cover

Life changes, and so can your insurance needs. Look for policies that allow you to increase the cover amount, so you are always adequately insured.

Waiver of Premium

If life throws a curveball and you can't work due to disability or critical illness, a waiver of premium ensures your policy continues without you having to pay for it.

Increasing Cover With Inflation

With inflation, the value of money decreases over time. Some policies counteract this by automatically increasing your cover amount, keeping your insurance in step with the times.

At the end of the day, a term plan comparison comes down to which policy offers the best parachute for your skydiving adventure in life. It's about balancing the premiums with the benefits, the policy term with the sum assured, and the company's reliability with the policy's flexibility. It might seem daunting, but it's just about taking it one step at a time. Compare, contrast, and choose the policy that promises peace of mind, not just for you, but for your loved ones too. Because in the grand play of life, ensuring your family's financial well-being might just be the best role you ever play.

