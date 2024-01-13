VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 13: Ultra Media and Entertainment Mumbai a leading name in the entertainment industry, has entered in a landmark partnership with Einstin Media, marking Ultra's significant entry into the South India region. Ultra marks its grand entry into the Malayalam film industry, creating a buzz by acquiring the digital rights of the Einstin Media's blockbuster film 'Antony' for a staggering amount. The collaboration aims to bring captivating cinematic experiences to audiences through the production of films in Malayalam and Tamil languages.

This defining partnership between Ultra Media and Entertainment and Einstin Media underscores a shared commitment to delivering high-quality and culturally rich content to diverse audiences. With the new association, Ultra assures Einstin Media a wide reach for upcoming movies and aims to partner with a Mega OTT Platform to fulfill this commitment. Both entities express excitement about the collaboration and the creative synergies that will emerge from this strategic alliance.

Sushilkumar Agrawal of Ultra Media and Entertainment remarked that the partnership with Einstin Media marks their strategic entry into the vibrant region of South. "We are eager to explore the rich cultural tapestry of Malayalam, Tamil, and other regional languages of South India. This collaboration aligns with our vision to create impactful and diverse content that resonates with audiences on a national scale."

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Ultra Media and Entertainment Mumbai. This partnership signifies our dedication to pushing creative boundaries and bringing unique stories to audiences across languages and regions. Together, we aim to redefine the entertainment landscape and create memorable cinematic experiences", said Einstin Zac Paul, CEO of Einstin Media.

While specific project details remain confidential at this time, both Ultra and Einstin Media assure the public that they have several exciting projects in the pipeline.

This collaboration signifies a milestone in the entertainment industry, bringing together two powerhouses to craft compelling narratives that transcend linguistic and cultural boundaries. As Ultra Media and Entertainment and Einstin Media join forces, audiences can anticipate a new era of entertainment that promises innovation, diversity, and unparalleled storytelling.

