Business News | Ultra Noir: Crafted for Unforgettable Presence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 11: Denver, one of India's leading men's fragrance brands, presents Ultra Noir, an intoxicating fragrance from the exclusive Denver SRK Autograph Collection, co-curated with global icon Shah Rukh Khan.

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Designed for the modern man who commands attention after dark, Ultra Noir captures the mystery and magnetism of the night. The fragrance opens with refreshing bergamot layered with warm spices, evolving into a rich fougere and woody blend that exudes sensuality, confidence, and sophistication.

Whether it's a glamorous party, an intimate date night, a wedding celebration, or an unforgettable evening occasion, Ultra Noir is crafted to be the ultimate signature scent for men who embrace intensity and elegance.

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Ultra Noir reflects a side of sophistication and mystery that resonates deeply with evening experiences. It's bold, refined, and unforgettable -- much like the spirit of the modern man.. The fragrance is part of the premium Denver SRK Autograph Collection, a special collaboration inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's lifestyle and personality. Each perfume in the collection is personally co-curated by SRK and features his autograph on every bottle, making it a unique collector's edition for fans and fragrance enthusiasts alike.

Key Highlights of Ultra Noir:

- Fougere and woody fragrance profile

- Notes of bergamot and exotic spices

- Ideal for parties, date nights, weddings, and evening wear

- Luxury international fragrance crafted for men

- Exclusive bottle featuring Shah Rukh Khan's autograph

With Ultra Noir, Denver continues to redefine modern masculinity through fragrances that combine style, emotion, and individuality.

Price: INR 3000/-Availability: DENVER SRK Autograph Collection Ultra Noir Eau de Parfum (100ml) is now available at leading retail stores and online platforms across India.

For more information, visit: https://denverformen.com/products/utra-noir-srk-autograph-collection-perfume-100ml?_pos=2&_psq=ultra+noir+100ml&_ss=e&_v=1.0

About Denver: Denver is one of India's most trusted and admired grooming and fragrance brands for men, known for creating high-quality deodorants, perfumes, and grooming products that resonate with confidence, style, and aspiration.

About Denver SRK Autograph Collection: The Denver SRK Autograph Collection is an exclusive collaboration between Denver and Shah Rukh Khan. Inspired by SRK's iconic lifestyle and personality, the collection brings together luxury fragrances curated to reflect confidence, charisma, and sophistication.

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