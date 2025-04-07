India PR Distribution

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 7: Umami Bioworks, a leading biotechnology company pioneering AI-driven seafood solutions, today announced the expansion of its innovation hub in Bangalore, reinforcing India's role as a global powerhouse in the future of sustainable food. This marks a significant step in expanding Umami Bioworks' global impact, leveraging India's talent pool to drive innovation at the intersection of technology and sustainable food.

At the heart of this expansion is ALKEMYSTTM, Umami Bioworks' cutting-edge AI platform that transforms seafood production-- designed to optimize feed quality and aquaculture practices to sustainable ingredient development and cultivated seafood solutions. The Bangalore center has played a pivotal role in advancing ALKEMYST, integrating deep expertise in machine learning, computational biology, and bioprocess engineering to tackle some of the most pressing challenges in global seafood production.

"India is home to some of the world's best AI and biotech talent," said Mihir Pershad, CEO and Co-founder of Umami Bioworks. "Our Bangalore team has been instrumental in driving innovations that not only power our seafood AI platform but also support traditional businesses--enhancing aquaculture efficiency, improving feed formulations, and expanding sustainable ingredient applications."

The team is developing its foundation model using computational biology and ML to help drive innovation in partnership with global companies on cultivated fish and bring innovation to urgent problems in feed optimization and breeding.The company was also recently selected to join Nestle Purina Unleashed, Nestle's pet food innovation program, where it will apply its AI-driven bioplatform to advance sustainable pet food solutions.

"The convergence of AI, biotech, and food science in India is creating a new wave of innovation," said Vivek Krishnamoorthy, R&D Director at Umami Bioworks. "Our team here is not just developing technology for India but building solutions that will redefine global seafood and sustainable food production."

Backed by major global investors--including Aqua-Spark, Maruha Nichiro, and Build Collective--Umami Bioworks aims to actively expand its research collaborations with leading Indian institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. These partnerships will accelerate cutting-edge research in AI-powered food solutions while fostering a new generation of biotech and computational talent in India.

As part of its growth strategy, Umami Bioworks will be investing in enhanced laboratory infrastructure, and expanding its capabilities in AI, computational biology, and bioprocess engineering to continue driving breakthrough innovations from India for the global market.

About Umami BioworksUMAMI Bioworks is a technology company revolutionizing the seafood industry through its AI-driven bioplatform. By integrating machine learning, multi-omics biomarkers, and digital twins, UMAMI is building the foundation for sustainable seafood solutions that go beyond traditional aquaculture. Our proprietary bioplatform enables rapid discovery, development, and scalable production of novel seafood products--including our cultivated seafood platform--while addressing key challenges in seafood security, quality, and sustainability. Through partnerships with industry leaders, we are redefining how seafood is produced, ensuring a resilient, ethical, and future-proof blue bioeconomy.

