Business News | UMC Hospitals, Nashik Receives Hospital Registration; Commissioning of Patient Services Expected in Coming Weeks

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: Unihealth Hospitals Limited (NSE: UNIHEALTH | INE0PRF01011), a leading integrated healthcare services provider in India and East Africa, is pleased to announce that its upcoming flagship healthcare facility, UMC Hospitals, Nashik, has received its official Hospital Registration, marking a significant milestone in the hospital's journey towards commencement of operations.

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This important regulatory approval represents the successful completion of a critical phase in the commissioning process and reinforces the hospital's readiness to begin serving patients in Nashik and the surrounding regions. With the registration now in place, the hospital has entered the final stage of operational readiness and patient services are expected to commence in the coming weeks.

Developed as a state-of-the-art multi-specialty healthcare institution, UMC Hospitals, Nashik has been designed to provide comprehensive, patient-centric healthcare supported by advanced medical technology, modern infrastructure, and internationally benchmarked clinical protocols. The facility aims to address the growing demand for quality tertiary healthcare services across Nashik, North Maharashtra, and neighboring districts.

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The hospital will offer an extensive range of medical and surgical specialties including Cardiology, Orthopaedics & Spine Surgery, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Pulmonology, Urology, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmology, ENT, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Dentistry, Physiotherapy, Oncology services, and comprehensive Mother & Child Care.

In addition, the facility will provide advanced Pathology and Radiology services, a fully equipped Blood Storage Center, Rehabilitation Centre, Day Care Dialysis Unit, and 24x7 Accident & Emergency Services.

The hospital's advanced infrastructure includes state-of-the-art Intensive Care Unit beds, a modern Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory (Cath Lab), four Modular Operation Theatres including a dedicated Robotic Surgery OT, and a wide range of inpatient accommodation options comprising General Wards, Semi-Private Rooms, Private Rooms, and Premium Suite Rooms. The facility has been carefully designed to combine clinical excellence with patient comfort, safety, and operational efficiency.

The receipt of hospital registration follows extensive planning, infrastructure development, equipment installation, recruitment of clinical and operational teams, and successful compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements. Final commissioning activities, including staff onboarding, clinical workflow validation, equipment calibration, mock drills, and operational simulations are currently underway to ensure a seamless patient experience from the very first day of operations.

The Nashik facility forms an integral part of UniHealth - UMC Hospitals Group's broader growth strategy across India and Africa. The Group continues to strengthen its healthcare footprint through operational facilities in Uganda and Tanzania, while simultaneously expanding its presence in India through its hospitals in Navi Mumbai and Nashik. The Group remains committed to improving access to affordable, high-quality healthcare through investment in infrastructure, technology, clinical excellence, and patient-centered care.

Commenting on the milestone

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Managing Director of UniHealth - UMC Hospitals Group, said, "Receiving the Hospital Registration for UMC Hospitals, Nashik is a landmark achievement for our organization and an important validation of the tremendous efforts made by our teams over the past several months. This approval brings us one step closer to delivering world-class healthcare services to the people of Nashik and the wider North Maharashtra region. UMC Hospitals, Nashik has been envisioned as a comprehensive healthcare destination equipped with advanced medical technology, highly qualified healthcare professionals, and a patient-first approach. We are grateful to the regulatory authorities, our partners, consultants, and stakeholders who have supported us throughout this journey. With the final commissioning activities progressing as planned, we look forward to welcoming our first patients very soon."

About Unihealth Hospitals Limited

Founded in Mumbai in 2010, Unihealth Hospitals Limited is an integrated healthcare platform focused on delivering affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services across India and East Africa. The Company operates across multiple healthcare verticals, including hospital operations, healthcare consultancy, pharmaceutical and consumables exports, and medical value travel.

Through the Unihealth-UMC Hospitals network, the Company combines Indian clinical expertise, global healthcare standards, and localized partnerships to create a scalable healthcare ecosystem serving diverse patient populations across emerging markets.

Driven by its mission of "Healthcare for All," Unihealth continues to expand its healthcare footprint while creating long-term value for patients, communities, healthcare professionals, and shareholders.

The Company was listed on NSE Emerge in September 2023.

For FY26, the Company reported consolidated Total Income of ₹137.01 Cr, EBITDA of ₹58.82 Cr, and Net Profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company of ₹25.83 Cr.

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