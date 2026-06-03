Business News | UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai Successfully Performs Its First Robotic Surgery

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Unihealth Hospitals Limited (NSE: UNIHEALTH | INE0PRF01011), UniHealth - UMC Hospitals Group, a renowned name in global healthcare, with an established presence in Africa and India, is thrilled to announce a major milestone in its journey towards advanced healthcare excellence with the successful completion of its first Robotic Total Knee Replacement Surgery. This landmark achievement marks the beginning of a new era in precision-driven orthopaedic care at the hospital and reinforces the institution's commitment to bringing world-class medical technology and advanced treatment options to patients in the region.

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The robotic-assisted knee replacement procedure was performed successfully by the expert orthopaedic team at UMC Hospitals using state-of-the-art robotic technology designed to deliver greater surgical precision, enhanced implant alignment, reduced tissue trauma, and improved post-operative outcomes. Robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery is considered one of the most advanced developments in modern orthopaedics, enabling surgeons to customize procedures according to the patient's anatomy while improving accuracy and long-term mobility outcomes.

With this advancement, patients undergoing knee replacement surgery at UMC Hospitals can expect benefits such as faster recovery, reduced pain, shorter hospital stays, improved mobility, and enhanced overall patient satisfaction. The integration of robotic technology into orthopaedic procedures reflects the hospital's continuous investment in cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure and patient-centric innovation.

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Speaking on this milestone:

Dr. Akshay Parmar, Managing Director of UniHealth - UMC Hospitals Group, said, "The successful completion of our first robotic total knee replacement surgery at UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, is a proud and defining moment for our organization. As healthcare continues to evolve, it is essential for institutions to adopt advanced technologies that improve patient outcomes and elevate standards of care. Robotic-assisted surgery represents the future of orthopaedics by combining surgical expertise with unparalleled precision and safety. At UMC Hospitals, our focus remains on ensuring that patients have access to globally benchmarked healthcare technologies right here in India."

About UMC Hospitals:

UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, is the first healthcare facility of UniHealth - UMC Hospitals Group in India and has been developed as a modern multi-specialty center focused on delivering high-quality and affordable healthcare services. The hospital is equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities across specialties including orthopaedics, cardiology, critical care, nephrology, neurology, general surgery, emergency medicine, rehabilitation, and preventive healthcare.

The successful introduction of robotic-assisted orthopaedic surgery at UMC Hospitals further reflects the Group's larger vision of making advanced healthcare accessible to patients across emerging markets while continuously enhancing the quality of care through innovation and medical excellence.

About Unihealth Hospitals Limited:

Founded in Mumbai in 2010, Unihealth Hospitals Limited is an integrated healthcare platform focused on delivering affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services across India and East Africa. The Company operates across multiple healthcare verticals, including hospital operations, healthcare consultancy, pharmaceutical and consumables exports, and medical value travel.

Through the Unihealth-UMC Hospitals network, the Company combines Indian clinical expertise, global healthcare standards, and localized partnerships to create a scalable healthcare ecosystem serving diverse patient populations across emerging markets.

Driven by its mission of "Healthcare for All," Unihealth continues to expand its healthcare footprint while creating long-term value for patients, communities, healthcare professionals, and shareholders.

The Company was listed on NSE Emerge in September 2023.

For FY26, the Company reported consolidated Total Income of ₹137.01 Cr, EBITDA of ₹58.82 Cr, and Net Profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company of ₹25.83 Cr.

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