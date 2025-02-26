PNN

New Delhi [India], February 26: The Indian tax system can often feel complex, with multiple laws and exemptions and a clear understanding of these can make a significant difference in one's earnings. This is especially true in the case of capital gain tax, where taxpayers are mandated to pay a tax on profits made from selling an asset - bonds/ shares/ commodities or property. Long Term Capital Gain Tax (LTCGT) on property refers to tax levied on profits earned from selling property - commercial, residential, or even plots, held for more than 24 months. Post the Union Budget 2024-25, there have been changes in deduction limits, tax rates and also rules of the exemption - all of which can have a massive impact on financial gains from assets, especially on property. Considering the accelerated growth of the real estate sector, understanding these nuances has become imperative for taxpayers and investors, especially for High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs), who wish to navigate this optimally and tax-efficiently.

Also Read | AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Jamie Overton Replaces Brydon Carse As Afghanistan Opt To Bat vs England.

To understand this better, let's understand the calculations. To calculate LTCG Tax, one starts by determining the Sale Price, followed by the calculated indexed cost of acquisition, which involves adjusting the purchase price for inflation using the Cost Inflation Index (CII), and then subtracting this from the Indexed cost of sale**. The profits, calculated based on the difference between the Indexed Cost of Acquisition during the purchase and the sale, are then multiplied by the tax rate which is currently 12.5% for long-term capital gain.

Now, while the above continues to remain the standard practice, there have been some modifications in the 2024 budget, in terms of how one can reduce the LTCG tax and make the most out of the profits. These modifications include,

Also Read | Sudan Military Plane Crash: Death Toll in Army Plane Crash in City of Omdurman Rises to 46.

* Revised Reinvestment Limits: Under the new modifications in Sections 54 and 54F, there is a limit on the amount of the gains that can be reinvested by taxpayers in residential properties to claim exemptions. This modification restricts the previous feasibility of enjoying unlimited tax benefits for taxpayers, especially for High Net Transactions.

* Revised Tax rates and deduction limits: Post the union budget 2024-25, there have been modifications in the exemption limit and tax rates under section 112A. The exemption limit for LTCG tax on property has been revised from 1 lakh to 1.25 Lakhs while the Tax rate has been increased from 10% to 12.5%. Additionally, the holding period for property to qualify for long-term capital gains tax is also reduced from three years to two years. These have impacted the re-investment plans for several taxpayers, especially HNIs

Understanding these revised terms and exemption rules becomes imperative not just in looking for exemptions but also in making wiser and well-informed re-investment decisions. This is where an expert real estate developer/ consultant can come into play and help curate optimised tax exemption and reinvestment plans.

Strategies to save on LTCG tax:

When done with the support of expert guidance, taxpayers can save on LTCG tax on property, by reinvesting the gains into various government-approved schemes, including:

* Affordable Housing: By strategically reinvesting the profits in affordable housing projects, under Sections 54 and 54F, taxpayers and HNI's can enjoy optimum tax exemptions from LTCG. These affordable housing projects offer tax-efficient reinvestment opportunities while supporting the government's housing initiatives, making them profitable investments in the long term.

* Section 54EC Bonds: Another area where taxpayers can enjoy exemption is by reinvesting capital gains in specified bonds issued by government bodies like the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or Rural Electrification Corporation (REC). These bonds offer secure, optimised and government-approved tax-saving investment avenues.

* Diversification of real estate assets: HNIs and taxpayers can also save tax by carefully diversifying the re-investments of their capital gains across commercial/ industrial real estate and/or Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). These avenues, while offering tax exemption, also help in optimizing returns.Role of Real Estate Developers and construction companies in navigating LTCG Tax exemptions:

Leveraging the expert guidance of a professional real estate consultant/ construction company can go a long way in helping taxpayers and HNIs to make the most informed decisions when it comes to re-investing gains from property. A good real estate construction company/ consultant can not only help draft up customized solutions, ensuring compliance with updated tax laws but also ensure maximum tax savings and cut down on investment risks. Some key areas where Real Estate consultants and construction companies can help:

* Customised plans: A good real estate construction company/ consultant can offer tailored advice on reinvestment opportunities, guiding HNIs toward projects and strategies that align with their financial goals.

* Promoting Tax-Efficient Projects: By highlighting affordable house or commercial projects eligible for tax benefits, real estate construction companies can help HNIs optimize their investment portfolios.

* Simplifying Legalities: Real estate construction companies/ builders can also assist in simplifying tax-related processes and ensure 100% compliance with the taxation laws, helping taxpayers and investors make informed decisions.

* Long-term Planning: When re-investing, especially in the plot, it is important to have a long-term perspective. A professional real estate construction company can help in not just planning these investments but also evaluating the holding period of properties, to capitalize on LTCG tax benefits and align investments as per the updated tax thresholds and exemptions.

The 2024 Budget's changes to capital gains tax have created new challenges and opportunities for high-net-worth individuals. Under such circumstances, for HNIs and investors, it is vital to seek out and partner with the right professionals who understand the unique financial needs of investors and can offer strategic, timely solutions. By understanding the updated rules and implementing strategic tax-saving measures as per the guidance of trusted real estate consultants, HNIs can continue to benefit from real estate investments and make informed, tax-efficient decisions.

This article has been authored by Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CEO of Brick & Bolt

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)