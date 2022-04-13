New Delhi [India] April 13 (ANI/Mediawire): Kidneys are nature's most sophisticated filters. They are bean-shaped organs that filter whole blood by extracting many elements and retaining the required elements for the whole body. They filter urine and unnecessary waste products and maintain a balance of electrolytes such as sodium and potassium in the body.

Kidney cancers are silent diseases. Kidney Cancers are among the twelve common cancers in humans. As one's age advances, the risk of developing kidney cancer increases. In India, it is seen that they occur a little early. The chances of developing kidney cancers are low, and recovery and survival are high. It becomes crucial to discuss cancers related to the kidney to have a basic understanding of disease development.

Also Read | The Third Front is Not Possible Without Congress, Says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai – Latest Tweet by ANI.

On World Kidney Day, Times of India, in partnership with MSN laboratories, initiated a discussion with leading Oncologists across different cities in India. They talked about the symptoms, detection, treatment, and management of kidney disorders.

The common risk factors for kidney cancer include smoking, high blood pressure, obesity, inherited genetics, existing chronic conditions like hepatitis C, and conditions related to the kidney such as infection and patients on dialysis. With aging, kidney functions decline, which may also be one of the reasons for developing kidney cancers. Another can be the unwarranted use of petroleum products and asbestos. The next risk factor can be iatrogenic, including painkillers such as paracetamol.

Also Read | Motorola Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 Processor Launched in Europe.

Most patients with kidney cancers are asymptomatic. Many people have incidental findings. Kidney cancer often goes unnoticed, and by the time symptoms start showing, cancer grows into the advanced stage. Kidney cells become malignant and grow out of control, forming a tumour. The common symptoms include pain in the flanks, blood in urine, and the presence of palpable mass (mainly in the upper pole of the kidney).

As the tumour increases, it may spread to other organs causing bone pain, unexplained weight loss or fever, and swelling in the legs. If the tumour spreads to the lungs, it may cause difficulty in breathing, and if it spreads to the back, it may cause pain in the spine. If the tumour spreads to the brain, it may cause seizures and vomiting. Severe symptoms of kidney disease include oedema, hypertension, and anorexia in the late stage.

Screening for kidney cancer is not indicative, but routine health checkups help detect any derangement. Urine tests to check the healthy functioning of the kidney. Ultrasound to identify any lump. They detect the stage of cancer with imaging studies, CT scans, and PET scans. Unexplained fever, unexplained changes in liver function, decreased haemoglobin, or increased calcium.

Treatment options depend on the stage of cancer. Suppose it is in the early stage, then surgery to remove the tumour or the whole kidney. The doctors may recommend chemotherapy, immunotherapy that involves expensive injections to boost immunity, or targeted therapy that includes oral pills.

Doctors advise maintaining a healthy lifestyle, quitting tobacco consumption, exercising daily, and getting regular health checkups. Include fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in the diet, consume two to three litres of fluid to increase urinary output, one and a half grams per kilogram of bodyweight proteins, and avoid red meat.

The Doctors participated in the Webinar were -

From Chandigarh - Dr Jatin Sarin, Dr Sandeep Kukkar, Dr Chitresh Aggarwal, Dr Shyam Sunder Trehan and Dr Kanika Sharma.

From Coimbatore - Dr Bharath Rangarajan, Dr P Basker Rao, Dr Krupashankar S, Dr Ram Abhinav K, Dr Madhu Salram R

From Jaipur - Dr Naresh Somani, Dr Aseem K Samar, Dr BS Ankit Nehra, Dr Sudhir Palsaniya

From Bangalore - Dr Niti Raizada, Dr Murali Subramanian, Dr Sampath Kumar M N, Dr Aditya Murali N, Dr V Sai Vivek

From Hyderabad - Dr P Satya Dattatreya, Dr M Vamshi Krishna, Dr Gundu Naresh, Dr Deepak Koppaka, Dr Sainath Bhethanabhotla.

From Vijayawada & Guntur - Dr Pavan Raghava Reddy, Dr Satya Srinivas Appala, Dr Sreekanth Boga, Dr Anila Patibandla, Dr Sravan Kumar B

From Lucknow - Dr Harshavardhan Atreya, Dr Abhishek Singh, Dr Vaibhava Srivastava, Dr Adittya K Sharma

From Ahmedabad - Dr Bharat Parikh, Dr Ashish Kaushal, Dr Mithun Shah, Dr Abhishek Kakroo, Dr Raj Patel

From Indore - Dr Rajesh Patidar, Dr Deepak Dabkara, Dr Akash Tiwari, Dr Teha Sethjiwala, Dr Mehlam Kausar

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)