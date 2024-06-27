PNN

New Delhi [India], June 27: Uneecops, India's #1 SAP Platinum Partner, successfully completes 75+ SAP Business One and SAP S/4HANA Cloud go-live projects in FY 2023-24.

All SAP projects were instrumental in modernizing client infrastructure and building L.I.V.E. enterprises. These implementations not only streamlined processes but also fostered a culture of innovation, laying the foundation for long-term success. Uneecops proved its mettle by offering SAP solutions and add-ons across 21+ industry verticals.

Following the year of transforming businesses across India, Uneecops also won big. The company secured the prestigious 'Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) Partner of the Year 2023' award for a remarkable seventh consecutive year at the SAP Partner Summit 2024 held in Singapore. Additionally, the company clinched the 'Partner of the Year, India (2023)' award, further solidifying its exceptional contributions.

Ketan Jain, Executive Director of Uneecops, attributed the company's success to the team of 600+ SAP consultants. "This acknowledgment positions us as a front-runner in our category, paving the way for future growth and global expansion. I extend gratitude to SAP for their continued trust, support, training, and guidance throughout our journey of significant growth. It is my SAP superstars who are the reason behind Uneecops' triumphs," he states.

Uneecops' secret formula for delivering successful projects and earning customer loyalty lies in its core values. A highly skilled and passionate workforce, combined with a commitment to continuous improvement has enabled Uneecops to carve a unique niche in the industry. This dedication was further recognized with Uneecops achieving the prestigious Great Place to Work® (GPTW) India certification 2024-2025 in its first attempt.

Prasant Agarwal, Head of Marketing, Uneecops talks about the grassroot leadership approach towards being a people-first company and future-readiness. "At Uneecops, we prioritize the well-being and growth of our employees, fostering a culture that values collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning. Our focus on SAP-led business transformation empowers Indian growing enterprises to achieve operational excellence and drive sustainable growth," he says.

Uneecops' record-breaking performance in FY 2023-24 is a testament to its expertise and commitment to customer success.

Sharing plans for the future, Krishanu B. Singh, Head of Strategic Initiatives shares, "We're prepping to augment our SAP S/4HANA Cloud capabilities in the coming year and enable clean core as well as custom adoption for our enterprise customers. We are seeing active interest in the market and working closely with our clients in transitioning towards cloud ERP."

As the company continues to scale new heights, one thing remains constant: a deep-seated passion for empowering businesses through the transformative power of software automation solutions.

About Uneecops

Uneecops is a CMMI Level 5 company with a rich legacy of over 25 years, serving as a trusted partner for enterprise IT modernization. With a team of over 1200 professionals, the company caters to 1800+ customers across 14 locations globally.

As SAP Platinum Partner, APJ No. 1 Partner for the seventh consecutive year, #1 Tableau Gold Partner, Salesforce Ridge Partner, and certified Microsoft partner, Uneecops is at the forefront of accelerating the digital transformation journey for clients. The company specializes in Building L.I.V.E. Enterprises, leveraging a comprehensive suite of ERP, CRM, Analytics, and Cloud solutions to enable 360-degree business transformation.

