New Delhi [India], March 4: Unicommerce's AI-enabled marketing automation platform, ConvertWay, today announced the launch of "Rich Communication Services" (RCS) messaging feature, which enables interactive communication between brands and their customers.

RCS enables brands to offer - within the message - interactive buttons like "Shop Now", "Book Appointment", and "Track Order", which allow customers to take immediate action directly from the message without the need to download other messaging apps or brand apps. RCS also helps streamline order tracking by providing real-time delivery updates and allowing customers to reschedule deliveries or contact couriers directly from the message. Another enabling feature of RCS is the ability to conduct surveys and gather valuable customer insights through one-tap response options within the RCS messages.

RCS allows brands to create an engaging mobile experience by sharing high-resolution images, videos, and GIFs. It lets brands send customised offers and product recommendations based on customer preferences and purchase history. RCS offers integrated AI-powered chatbots to answer FAQs, recommend products, and provide 24/7 support.

With privacy being a key concern, RCS offers secure messaging with verified sender badges and end-to-end encryption to ensure customer conversations with the brand are private.

"RCS brings the future of messaging to brands and transforms how they engage with their customers. With Convertway's RCS capabilities, brands can deliver impactful visual messages, offer instant support, and create seamless shopping experiences within the messaging app. It underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower Indian e-commerce brands to pioneer customer delight," said Kapil Makhija, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Unicommerce eSolutions.

While RCS is embedded in Google's Android mobile operating system, it is now also offered on Apple devices via its iOS 18.1 software update. RCS has over one billion monthly active users and global coverage from mobile operators.

RCS takes text messaging to the next level. It allows Apple and Android users to enjoy the same features as rich messaging channels like Apple iMessage or WhatsApp without having to download a separate third-party application. Because of its integration with the native messaging service on phones, RCS offers a higher delivery rate than email and WhatsApp. RCS messages boast a 90% open rate within 15 minutes, with users engaging for up to 45 seconds on average, and they are 35 times more likely to be read than emails. Compared to traditional SMS, RCS marketing campaigns achieve 3-7x higher click-through rates.

Benefits of Convertway's RCS:

* Rich media messaging: Allows sending high-resolution images, videos, and GIFs to showcase products and promotions in an engaging format.

* Interactive buttons: To enable customers to take immediate action, include the "Shop Now," "Book Appointment," and "Track Order" buttons directly within the message.

* Secure messaging: Verified sender badges and end-to-end encryption ensure customers interact with a trusted brand, keeping conversations private.

* Enhanced personalisation: Send customised offers and product recommendations based on customer preferences and purchase history.

* Streamlined order tracking: Provide real-time delivery updates and allow customers to reschedule deliveries or contact couriers directly from the message.

* Interactive feedback and surveys: Gather valuable customer insights through one-tap response options within RCS messages.

* Wider reach: RCS is natively integrated into Android devices, offering a higher delivery rate than WhatsApp, which requires app installation.

* Increased engagement: RCS messages boast a 90% open rate within 15 minutes, with users engaging for up to 45 seconds on average.

* Improved customer experience: 74% of customers are more likely to engage with brands via RCS, and 72% are more likely to purchase if they can ask real-time questions through RCS.

Unicommerce's Convertway empowers businesses to leverage RCS's full potential, creating unmatched engagement, instant interactivity, and frictionless customer journeys.

Unicommerce serves 7000+ clients in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Some of its marquee clients include FabIndia, Lenskart, Timex, TCNS, Mamaearth, Sugar, Emami, Urban Company, Blue Star, Cello, Symphony, Healthkart, GNC, boAt, Portronics, TMRW, Mensa, Landmark Group, Edamama and many more. Unicommerce's flagship platform Uniware, achieved an annualised transaction run rate of over 1 billion order items in Q3 FY25.

The company's product suite is sector and size-agnostic and designed to meet the business needs of various types and sizes of retail and e-commerce enterprises, both online and offline. Incorporated in 2012, Unicommerce is ISO 27001 (standard for information security management system) & ISO 27701 (standard for data privacy controls) certified. It is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

