Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: UniHealth Consultancy Limited.(NSE - UNIHEALTH), a global healthcare service provider, in collaboration with renowned spine and orthopedic surgeons from India, is set to revolutionize healthcare in Nigeria. The initiative aims to deliver world-class surgical interventions at company's tertiary care hospital in Kano, Nigeria, UMC Zhahir Hospital, providing cutting-edge medical expertise to the local population. This partnership highlights UniHealth's global commitment to advancing healthcare solutions, transcending geographical boundaries to meet diverse community needs. The upcoming surgical and OPD camps underscore the organization's dedication to delivering high-quality, specialized care in spine and orthopedics.

Dr. Rohan Gala and Dr. Gaurav Kanade, leading experts in the field, are excited about the collaborative surgical camps at UMC Zhahir Hospital, Nigeria. These camps will enable vital interventions for spine and orthopedic conditions, offering personalized consultations, state-of-the-art treatments, and post-operative care by a skilled medical team for patients in Nigeria.

UMC Zhahir Hospital, with its advanced infrastructure and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals from India and Nigeria, is well-prepared to host the surgical camps beginning in January 2024. The hospital's commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with UniHealth's mission. This collaborative effort is poised to elevate the standards of spine and orthopedic care, positively impacting the healthcare landscape in Nigeria.

Commenting on the performance, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Consultancy said, "We believe in making quality healthcare accessible to all. By partnering with esteemed surgeons and conducting surgical camps, we aim to bridge the gap in specialized medical care. This initiative aligns with our vision of transforming lives through comprehensive healthcare solutions.

UniHealth remains steadfast in our mission to bring transformative healthcare solutions to communities worldwide. This initiative represents a significant step toward a healthier, more resilient future for individuals in Nigeria, fostering a legacy of excellence in medical care."

