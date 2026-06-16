Business News | Unihealth Hospitals Announces Strategic Share Swap to Increase Stake in Uganda's Victoria Hospital

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Unihealth Hospitals Limited (NSE: UNIHEALTH | INE0PRF01011), an integrated healthcare services provider listed on NSE Emerge, today announced that it proposes to increase its stake in Victoria Hospital Limited ("Victoria Hospital"), a healthcare company incorporated in Uganda, through a strategic share-swap arrangement with the existing shareholders of Victoria Hospital.

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Unihealth presently holds 50% equity in Victoria Hospital Limited, with the remaining 50% being held by its partners based in Uganda. Under the proposed transaction, Unihealth intends to acquire additional ordinary shares of Victoria Hospital Limited from its partners by issuing equity shares of Unihealth to them.

The transaction shall be undertaken through a share exchange mechanism wherein the sellers will transfer their equity shares in Victoria Hospital Limited to Unihealth and, in consideration thereof, Unihealth shall issue its equity shares to the sellers. The share exchange ratio and the number of equity shares to be issued shall be determined based on independent valuation reports and shall be subject to applicable regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

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Strategic Rationale of the Transaction

The proposed acquisition represents an important milestone in Unihealth's strategy of building an integrated healthcare delivery platform across emerging markets, with a focus on Africa as a high-growth healthcare opportunity.

Victoria Hospital Limited is a strategically important healthcare asset in Uganda and has demonstrated strong operational performance, financial growth and profitability. The proposed increase in ownership will enable Unihealth to further align strategic objectives, enhance operational integration and participate more significantly in the future growth potential of the hospital.

Victoria Hospital Limited has delivered robust financial performance during FY 2025-26, reflecting strong demand for quality healthcare services and operational efficiencies. During FY 2025-26, Revenue increased to ₹114.47 cr., compared to ₹ 85.99 cr. in the previous year, representing strong year-on-year growth. Its profit after tax (PAT) increased to ₹43.63 cr., compared to ₹25.81 in the previous year.

The proposed increase in ownership of Victoria Hospital Limited is expected to provide several strategic and financial benefits to Unihealth. Once completed, this transaction will allow enhancement of consolidated profitability for the Company attributable to its equity shareholders. The transaction is expected to support improved earnings visibility, enhanced operating leverage and greater participation in future expansion opportunities.

The proposed transaction structure allows Unihealth to increase its strategic ownership without immediate deployment of substantial cash resources. The share-swap mechanism enables preservation of liquidity, continued investment in growth initiatives and alignment of interests between Unihealth and the Selling Shareholders.

The transaction supports Unihealth's long-term objective of developing a scalable healthcare platform across Africa by combining established hospital infrastructure, clinical expertise, healthcare management capabilities and regional market knowledge and positions Unihealth to capitalise on increasing healthcare demand in emerging markets.

Victoria Hospital Limited, operating under the UMC Victoria Hospital brand in Kampala, Uganda, has established itself as a leading tertiary care centre offering a comprehensive range of specialized and super-specialty healthcare services. The hospital is recognized for its advanced capabilities in Spine, Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Oncology, Nephrology & Dialysis, Gastroenterology, Cardiology & Cardiac Care, Critical Care, Internal Medicine, General & Laparoscopic Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, IVF, Paediatrics and advanced Diagnostic Services. As part of its continued commitment to bringing world-class healthcare technology to East Africa, the hospital is also in the process of introducing advanced ophthalmology and neurosurgical equipment to develop Eye Care and Neurosciences services in the coming months, further strengthening its position as a regional centre of excellence for complex and specialized medical care. The Company recently commissioned its 30-bedded facility in Entebbe and intends to expand its network of clinics and secondary care facilities across the country in the coming 12 months, increasing its footprint and consolidating its position as a premier healthcare provider in Uganda.

Top of Form Commenting on the proposed transaction, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder and Managing Director of UniHealth Hospitals Limited said, "Unihealth has always focused on creating sustainable healthcare platforms in high-growth markets. Increasing our stake in Victoria Hospital Limited is a strategic step towards strengthening our international healthcare presence and consolidating our position in Uganda. Victoria Hospital has demonstrated strong operational performance, with significant growth in revenue, profitability and net assets. This transaction will enable Unihealth to participate more meaningfully in the future growth of this healthcare asset while maintaining financial discipline through a share-swap structure. We remain committed to delivering quality healthcare services and creating long-term value for our patients, employees, stakeholders and shareholders."Bottom of FormUnihealth Hospitals Limited

Founded in Mumbai in 2010, Unihealth Hospitals Limited is an integrated healthcare platform focused on delivering affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services across India and East Africa. The Company operates across multiple healthcare verticals, including hospital operations, healthcare consultancy, pharmaceutical and consumables exports, and medical value travel.

Through the Unihealth-UMC Hospitals network, the Company combines Indian clinical expertise, global healthcare standards, and localized partnerships to create a scalable healthcare ecosystem serving diverse patient populations across emerging markets.

Driven by its mission of "Healthcare for All," Unihealth continues to expand its healthcare footprint while creating long-term value for patients, communities, healthcare professionals, and shareholders.

The Company was listed on NSE Emerge in September 2023.

For FY26, the Company reported consolidated Total Income of ₹137.01 Cr, EBITDA of ₹58.82 Cr, and Net Profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company of ₹25.83 Cr.

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