Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 3: Unimoni, a leader in the foreign exchange and travel service industry, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its robust network of 300+ branches and over 15,000 agent locations across India. This wide-reaching presence is designed to bring forex and travel services closer to the public, ensuring that individuals and businesses alike can access essential solutions conveniently, wherever they are across India.

With 23+ years of expertise in the sector, Unimoni has built a reputation for delivering innovative, reliable, and accessible solutions to all. Unimoni offers a comprehensive range of services that cater to the needs of both personal and corporate clients, including remittances, foreign exchange, bill payments, and other customized financial solutions. Through this extensive network, Unimoni is redefining the way people access forex and travel services and making it easier for customers to manage their financial needs, whether for day-to-day transactions or long-term goals.

A Deep-rooted Presence Across India

Unimoni's vast network spans both urban and rural areas, making it one of the most accessible foreign exchange and travel service providers in the country. The company's 300+ branches are strategically located in key cities and towns, providing easy access to its services. In addition, the 15,000+ agent locations ensure that Unimoni is available in even the most remote regions, bridging the gap between customers and essential financial services.

Whether it's for making money transfers, exchanging foreign currency, or availing travel solutions, Unimoni's network ensures that customers can easily find a location nearby. This extensive presence is a testament to the company's commitment to accessibility, customer satisfaction, and providing seamless solutions.

Unimoni's Core Services

Unimoni offers a broad spectrum of forex and travel services that are tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers. Some of the key services include:

1. Send Money Abroad: Unimoni has made international money transfers easy and affordable. With its strong presence, the company enables individuals to send and receive money across borders, securely and efficiently, helping families stay connected no matter where they are located. Unimoni facilitates remittances for various purposes, including:- Visa Fees: Remit payments for visa processing and related documentation to help secure travel plans for employment, education, or leisure.- University Fee Payments & Overseas Educational Expenses: Pay tuition fees and other educational expenses for studying abroad with Unimoni, ensuring smooth transitions to international universities.- Employment Fees: Transfer payments related to employment, including recruitment fees and expenses for overseas job opportunities.- NRO and NRE Repatriation: Enable Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to repatriate funds from their NRO and NRE accounts, ensuring seamless financial transactions.- Tour-related Payments: Facilitate remittance for booking travel packages, hotel stays, tours, and other trip-related expenses.- Gifts: Send funds as gifts to family members or friends across borders for birthdays, celebrations, or special occasions.- Maintenance of Close Relatives: Transfer money to support the well-being of close relatives living in other countries, including financial assistance for living expenses.- Migration Expenses: Support individuals with remittances to cover migration-related costs, such as accommodation, travel, and settlement in a new country.- Medical Treatment: Remit funds for medical treatments abroad, covering costs for surgeries, hospital stays, or specialized care unavailable locally.

2. Foreign Exchange: Whether for travel, business, or education purposes, Unimoni provides competitive foreign exchange rates for a range of currencies. The company's foreign exchange services are available through both its branches and agent locations, ensuring convenience and flexibility for customers.

3. Forex Cards: Customers can avail Unimoni's Forex Travel Cards to experience the ultimate convenience while traveling. This prepaid card allows users to load a single foreign currency or multiple currencies onto a single card. Forex cards are secured by a PIN for safe payments and withdrawals worldwide at ATMs and POS terminals.

4. Travel & Holidays: Providing a wide range of customized travel packages, holiday services, visa assistance, air ticketing and hotel bookings, ensuring smooth travel experiences for individuals and groups.

5. Insurance: Unimoni offers a variety of insurance products that cover property, motor, health, and travel, ensuring customers are protected against unforeseen circumstances. These offerings cater to individuals and families, providing peace of mind with reliable coverage.

6. Overseas Educational Loan: Supporting students in pursuing higher education abroad by providing tailored educational loans with flexible repayment options.

7. Gold Loan: Offering quick and hassle-free loans against gold, enabling customers to meet urgent financial needs with competitive interest rates.

Customer-Centric Approach

Unimoni has always prioritized customer satisfaction and strives to ensure that its services are available whenever and wherever customers need them. By leveraging its vast network of branches and agents, the company ensures that clients can access foreign exchange and travel services in a manner that fits their lifestyle. Unimoni's customers can rest assured that they are getting the best service possible.

24x7 Customer Care

Additionally, the company's dedicated staff members at every branch and agent location are well-trained and ready to assist clients with their needs. As part of its customer-centric approach, Unimoni provides 24X7 Customer Care Support, ensuring customers receive assistance whenever they need it. Unimoni's newly launched round-the-clock service at its Cochin Airport Branch at Nedumbassery further strengthens its commitment to convenience. This service is designed to meet the needs of travelers and customers who require financial services at any hour.

Innovation and Future Growth

As Unimoni continues to grow, the company is committed to enhancing its offerings and making financial services even more accessible. The expansion of its network of branches and agent locations is just one of the many ways the company is working to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Furthermore, Unimoni is constantly exploring new technologies to streamline its processes and improve service delivery, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the foreign exchange and travel industry.

With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Unimoni is well-positioned to continue its growth and solidify its reputation as a trusted provider of foreign exchange and travel services in India. The company's extensive network and diverse range of offerings make it an ideal partner for anyone seeking reliable, efficient, and accessible foreign exchange and travel solutions.

Unimoni is revolutionizing the landscape by offering comprehensive and easily accessible solutions through its wide network of 300+ branches and 15,000+ agent locations across India. With over two decades of industry expertise, the company is well-equipped to serve the diverse needs of individuals and businesses alike.

As Unimoni continues to expand its reach and enhance its offerings, it remains committed to its core mission of delivering innovative and accessible services that make a real difference in the lives of its customers. With a focus on accessibility, customer-centricity, and technological innovation, Unimoni Financial Services Ltd. is poised to lead the way in the foreign exchange and travel services industry for years to come.

For more information about Unimoni and its services, visit the website.

Contact Details:Pratheep Thavara+91-79947 94526pratheep.thavara@unimoniindia.com

