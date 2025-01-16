PRNewswire

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 16: Unimoni, one of the leading providers of foreign exchange and travel services, has announced the launch of 24/7 services at its Cochin Airport branch on VIP Road near Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery. This new operational framework is designed to meet the round-the-clock needs of travelers, NRIs, and local customers. The initiative reflects Unimoni's commitment to providing exceptional convenience and ensuring seamless access to essential financial and travel services.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Copa del Rey 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

Travelers passing through Kerala's busiest airport often encounter time-sensitive requirements, from currency exchange to last-minute travel insurance. Recognizing this, Unimoni has extended its service hours to ensure customers can access their offerings anytime, regardless of the hour.

A Full Spectrum of Services

Also Read | Premier League 2024-25 Transfer News: Ipswich Town Sign Winger Jaden Philogene From Aston Villa on 4.5-Year Deal.

Unimoni's Cochin Airport branch provides a broad range of services tailored to the evolving demands of its customers. These include:

1. Foreign Currency Exchange: Unimoni offers competitive rates for global currencies. Whether customers are departing for an international destination or returning home, they can conveniently exchange their currency at the branch and get the best rates. With a reputation for transparent and fair transactions,Unimoni ensures a hassle-free experience.

2. Forex Travel Cards: Designed for ultimate convenience, Unimoni's Forex Travel Cards provide a safe, easy, and efficient way to manage money abroad. You can get Forex cards without any processing fees from Unimoni.

3. Travel Insurance: Unimoni provides comprehensive travel insurance plans that cover a wide range of contingencies, including medical emergencies, flight delays, lost baggage, and trip cancellations. These policies are crafted to ensure peace of mind while customers explore the world.

4. Send Money Abroad: Facilitating international remittances has been a cornerstone of Unimoni's services. Customers can securely send money overseas for education, medical expenses, close family maintenance, or migration purposes, backed by Unimoni's robust networks.

In addition to the above-mentioned services, Unimoni also provides Visa and Passport Assistance, Air Ticketing, and Travel and Holiday services.

The Importance of 24x7 Availability

Travelers and expatriates often face unpredictable schedules, necessitating a reliable partner to address their financial and travel needs. The introduction of round-the-clock services is a direct response to these challenges.

Unimoni's 24x7 operation not only caters to international travelers but also addresses the urgent financial needs of local customers.

Enhanced Customer Experience

The Unimoni branch is equipped with modern infrastructure and staffed by highly trained professionals adept at addressing customer concerns. Whether a traveler requires immediate foreign currency exchange before a flight or assistance with travel insurance in an emergency, the team at Unimoni is always ready to help.

Supporting Kerala's Global Connection

Kerala has a significant expatriate population and attracts millions of international and domestic tourists each year. Cochin International Airport, one of the busiest airports in India, plays a pivotal role in connecting Kerala to the world. The decision to provide 24x7 services at the Nedumbassery branch is a strategic move to support this global connection. By offering seamless access to essential financial services, Unimoni strengthens its position as a vital partner for the region's travelers and residents.

Customer-Centric Vision of Unimoni

The 24x7 service expansion is part of Unimoni's broader vision to redefine customer engagement and convenience. By staying open around the clock, Unimoni ensures that its services align with the dynamic needs of a globalized world.

Unimoni, a leader in foreign exchange and travel services, offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including foreign exchange, money transfers, travel insurance, and payments. With a strong presence, the company is trusted by millions of customers worldwide. Unimoni's commitment to innovation, safety, and customer satisfaction sets it apart in the industry. You can pre-purchase foreign currencies through 100+ branches across Kerala and 300+ branches across India to receive them within minutes.

About Unimoni

With 23+ years of expertise in the foreign exchange and travel services industry, Unimoni has built a legacy of trust and innovation. Operating through an extensive network of over 300 branches, 15,000 agent locations, and 10 IATA-certified offices, Unimoni has become synonymous with reliability and efficiency.

The company is renowned for its speed and efficiency, processing transactions swiftly to minimize wait times. Additionally, its strong commitment to regulatory compliance guarantees the highest safety standards and peace of mind for its customers.

Visit Us Today

Unimoni invites travelers, expatriates, and local customers to experience the convenience of its 24x7 services at the Cochin International Airport branch. Whether you're preparing for a trip, sending money abroad, or seeking travel insurance, Unimoni is your trusted partner. You can ring 8111988888 to know more details.

Contacts:

Pratheep Thavara,

+ (91) 79947 94526,

pratheep.thavara@unimoniindia.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599686/Unimoni_Cochin_Airport.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543135/5119803/Unimoni_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)