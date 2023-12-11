Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo-Ministry of Health and Family Welfare/PIB)

Ahmedabad [Gujarat], December 11 (ANI): In a virtual address to the pre-event summit on 'Biotechnology: The Path of Innovation & Wellness for Viksit Bharat,' Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the remarkable growth of India's 'Bio-Economy,' which has surged eightfold in the past eight years, from USD 10 billion to an impressive USD 80 billion.

The summit serves as a precursor to the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled for January 2024, themed 'Gateway to the Future', at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandir, Gandhinagar.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, speaking in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Vigyan Bhavan, Science City, Ahmedabad, Dr Mandaviya emphasized the pivotal role of biotechnology in the future of health treatment.

Mandaviya projected the Indian Biotech Industry's ambition to reach USD 150 billion by 2025 and USD 300 billion by 2030. India currently holds a notable 3 per cent share in the Global Biotechnology Industry, making it one of the top 12 destinations for biotechnology globally, read the press release.

Dr Mandaviya said, "This industry will become a medium for finding solutions for complex problems in various spheres such as agriculture, environment, industrial production and many more. In light of this, in the future, the economy will become biotechnology-based."

He envisioned that biotechnology would transcend health treatment, becoming a medium for addressing challenges across agriculture, the environment, industrial production, and more, read the press release.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Mandaviya expressed India's aim to feature among the top ten nations in the global biotechnology ecosystem.

Dr Mandaviya stated, "In the global biotechnology ecosystem, India will soon feature as one of the top ten nations."

He reiterated the Prime Minister's vision of India achieving developed nation status by 2047, emphasizing the significant contribution of the biotechnology sector.

Highlighting the industry's growth, Mandaviya praised India's prowess in biotechnology showcased through vaccine production during the pandemic.

Dr Mandaviya said, "The vaccination produced by India during the pandemic showcased India's power in the field of biotechnology to the world. Underscoring the importance of this sector. The National Biotechnology Development Strategy 2020-25 provides the government with a platform to strengthen skill development, resource and innovation converging into one strong ecosystem for knowledge sharing."

He emphasised the importance of the National Biotechnology Development Strategy 2020-25, providing a platform for the government to strengthen skills, resources, and innovation within a robust ecosystem for knowledge sharing, read the press release.

Commending the collaborative efforts of startups, industries, researchers, and academicians, Mandaviya applauded the progress made in the biotechnology sector.

He acknowledged Gujarat's leadership in biotechnology, citing the state's establishment of the Biotech Mission and Biotech Park, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi having initiated these projects during his tenure as Chief Minister, read the release.

CM Bhupendra Patel emphasised the crucial role of the biotechnology sector as the "sector of hope."

He anticipates significant global contributions from the rapid growth of the biotechnology sector.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including Raj Kumar, Chief Secretary, Gujarat, Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, and Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, witnessed the inauguration of the 'Start-Up Product Launch.'

The summit reflects the government's commitment to fostering innovation and progress in the biotechnology sector, aligning with India's vision of becoming a global biotechnology leader. (ANI)

