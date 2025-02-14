New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday emphasised the country's commitment to fostering a predictable, stable, and growth-oriented business environment in the energy market.

Participating in a discussion on the sidelines of India Energy Week 2025 in New Delhi, the Union Minister highlighted the government's commitment to provide ease of business in the energy sector, mentioning the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024 which was tabled in the Parliament.

Also Read | Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of GG-W vs RCB-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports and JioHotstar Online.

The Minister said that the moves by the government aim to attract international investments and further strengthen India's position on the global energy map.

Puri stressed that the law's enactment will end the unpredictability, increasing confidence in the sector.

Also Read | Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

He further emphasised that India's rapidly expanding energy needs, driven by its ambition to become a developed nation by 2047, would create substantial opportunities in both traditional and green energy sectors.

He stressed that India's approach is not just about securing its own energy future, but about contributing to the global energy market, with collaborations in clean energy technologies already in place with countries like Italy, the UK, Brazil, and the Middle East.

Moreover, Puri underscored India's willingness to share innovative solutions with the world.

He noted that technologies like clean cooking and energy-efficient products developed in India have the potential to be scaled internationally, contributing to the global effort to transition to cleaner energy.

Going further, Union Minister Puri also spoke about India's efforts for the collaborations and said, "Apart from the discussions taking place in Washington, one of them said that the USIBC (US-India Business Council) want to set up a small informal working group with us to look at the application of AI. The words which struck me from that conversation were frugality, efficiency and innovation. So it's a very positive thing. Today, we've had fantastic meetings with the USIBC. We've had excellent meetings with representatives and ministers from the Gulf, people from Latin America, Petrobras, and Oil India Ltd." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)