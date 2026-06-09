Business News | Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary Flags off Five Solar Community Hub Skill Vans to Boost Digital Inclusion & Skilling

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary today flagged off five new Solar Community Hub Skill Vans aimed at expanding digital access and future-ready skilling across India.

According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the initiative has been developed by Dell Technologies in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and is being implemented by the Learning Links Foundation. It marks the next phase of efforts to bridge the digital divide through solar-powered and technology-enabled learning systems.

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The skill vans will operate across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi/NCR, Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra, reaching youth, women and underserved communities. These vans are equipped with solar power, laptops, interactive screens, internet connectivity and AI-enabled learning tools, and are designed to provide skilling opportunities directly within communities.

Addressing the occasion, Jayant Chaudhary said, "The Solar Community Hub Skill Vans reflects a shared commitment to making technology and opportunity accessible to every corner of India. These skill vans are more than digital spaces, they are centres of aspiration that combine clean energy, AI-enabled learning and industry-aligned skilling to prepare young people for emerging opportunities."

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He further said, "I congratulate Dell Technologies and NSDC for this collaborative effort and look forward to seeing these hubs empower communities and strengthen India's journey towards inclusive growth and a future-ready workforce."

Dell Technologies India President & Managing Director Manish Gupta said, "Dell Technologies is committed to India's vision of inclusive, technology-led growth. The Solar Community Hub Skill Vans are proof of what becomes possible when government, industry, and communities unite around a shared mission. These skill vans will prepare a new generation of learners and workers for the jobs of tomorrow, right in their own communities."

According to the ministry, the training provided through these vans is aligned with emerging market demands and prepares participants for future roles.

The initiative has reached 18 districts across 14 states since its introduction in FY23, directly impacting 2.67 million beneficiaries. Globally, the program operates 63 skill vans across 12 countries. (ANI)

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