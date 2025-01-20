New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, recently embarked on an engaging visit to Belgium, where he interacted with Indian students, senior faculty members of KU Leuven University, and the Indian diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg.

The discussions centred on India's transformative journey over the past decade and the significant role the diaspora plays in the nation's progress.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Minister shared his enthusiasm for the interaction at KU Leuven University, stating, "Delighted at the engaging interaction with Indian students of the @KU_Leuven University in Belgium, which also saw the participation of senior faculty members. I spoke about the remarkable growth of India in the last decade driven by structural reforms, innovation & decisive leadership. Urged the students to be part of this success story during the Amrit Kaal. Also, answered questions from students on various issues including India's economy, improving ease of doing business, sustainable development, and trade agreements."

During the session, Goyal highlighted India's journey as a global economic powerhouse, driven by decisive leadership, innovative reforms, and a focus on sustainable development.

Students posed questions on a range of topics, including India's trade agreements, its economic growth trajectory, and the efforts to enhance the ease of doing business.

The Minister urged the young minds to contribute to India's progress during the "Amrit Kaal" - the 25-year period leading to the centenary of India's independence.

Goyal also met with the Indian diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg, emphasizing their pivotal role in India's global narrative.

In his post on X, he wrote, "Indian Diaspora, our strongest Brand Ambassadors had a lively interaction with the Indian community living in Belgium and Luxembourg. It is heartening to see our diaspora excels abroad, holding prominent positions and making a mark for themselves and our nation. Spoke about how PM @NarendraModi ji deeply values their role in India's progress, encouraging them to strengthen their engagement and actively contributing to the vision of building a Viksit Bharat."

The Minister lauded the contributions of the Indian diaspora, calling them "India's strongest brand ambassadors" for their achievements and ability to foster goodwill in their host nations.

He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recognition of their efforts and urged them to deepen their ties with India to support the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" or Developed India. (ANI)

