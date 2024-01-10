Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, visited the ongoing 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Wednesday. The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today.

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also visited the Assam pavilion at the summit.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said, "Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been growing like it has never before. The vision that Modi ji has for an Atmanirbhar Bharat is based on solid ground. The success of the Vibrant Gujarat campaign, launched by Modi ji's when he was the Chief Minister, displays the long-term plan he always works with to realise the grand vision for the welfare of the people." "Today, when we look back on how this summit has acted as a key lynchpin in the growth of Gujarat, it drives home the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Today, this summit has become the gateway of new opportunities for everyone, and provides one of the finest platforms for businesses to hedge their resources towards meaningful returns," he added.

During the visit, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also visited the Blue Economy pavilion by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, 2024.

The pavilion showcases multiple initiatives by the ministry like Voyages of Mahatma Gandhi in Gujarat, Hydrogen powered ships, Green Ports and Green Shipping, Regional Water Connectivity, Multimodal connectivity, Inland Waterways logistics, inland waterways tourism, mega ports under development like Vadhavan port, Shipbuilding and Ship repair, Green Hydrogen hubs and Hydrogen bunkering, and the ongoing endeavours of Indian Ports Global and Limited which together portrayed the maritime prowess of India. Sonowal expressed his satisfaction at the display of the Blue Economy pavilion after his visit. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also visited the Assam pavilion at the Summit.The Minister also experienced the Virtual Reality tour of the National Maritime Heritage Complex under development at Lothal, Gujarat. Union Minister Sonowal also visited the Ayush and Health pavilion at the summit. (ANI)

