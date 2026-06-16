Business News | Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi Launches Suzlon's S175 (5 MW) - India's Tallest and Most Powerful Wind Turbine

(L-R) Shri Shripad Y. Naik, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy; Shri Pralhad Joshi, Minister for New & Renewable Energy; & Mr. Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group

BusinessWire India

Goa [India], June 16: Suzlon today announced the launch of India's tallest wind turbine powerhouse, the S175 (5 MW), following its successful commissioning at Vijayanagar, Karnataka.

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The launch of S175 represents a strategic step forward in unlocking the next phase of wind growth in India. As India's first FDRE-ready turbine, it unlocks new wind frontiers and will enable wind energy to play a larger role in India's energy transition.

As India's most powerful turbine yet, S175 has been engineered on over 30 years of operational insights from Suzlon's existing 15.5 GW turbine fleet. The integration of proven reliability and next-generation turbine technology helps it deliver higher energy generation and improved project economics for low to medium India wind regimes.

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With a 175-meter rotor, a 160-meter hybrid lattice tower, and a 247.5-meter blade tip height, the S175 accesses stronger, steadier wind layers for enhanced energy capture. Its advanced aerodynamics, carbon girder blade technology, and intelligent control systems deliver superior performance, making it FDRE-ready, and enabling seamless participation in hybrid, RTC, and firm power solutions.

Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Cabinet Minister for New and Renewable Energy, said, "Suzlon has been the pride of India for the last 30 years, consistently delivering next-generation innovations that have helped in paving the growth of the entire wind energy sector. The launch of the S175 5 MW turbine will go a long way in ensuring that we meet our wind energy ambitions - both domestically and globally. This next-generation turbine reflects India's growing strength in advanced clean energy innovation."

Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "For over three decades, Suzlon's relentless pursuit of excellence has ensured that we deliver market-defining product innovations to India and the world. We have always believed that the best technology is not only advanced but is also purpose-built for the market it serves. The S175 embodies this philosophy and is engineered by our R&D teams specifically for Indian wind conditions, grid realities and operating environments.

He further added, "Its biggest breakthrough lies not just in significantly increasing energy generation but in its ability to make previously unviable wind sites viable, expanding the wind addressable markets."

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