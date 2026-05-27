Business News | Uniqey Celebrates 6 Years of Business Excellence; Uniqey Strengthens Global Expansion Across US, Canada & UAE - Uniqey by JJ Tax

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 27: JJ Fintax Solutions Private Limited (JJ TAX) marks six years of growth, innovation, and business transformation, strengthening its position as one of India's emerging technology-driven tax, compliance, and business services ecosystems through its flagship platform, Uniqey.

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Over the years, the company has evolved from a taxation and compliance service provider into a unified digital platform catering to Startups, SMEs, Corporates, NRIs and Individuals across the globe. Today, Uniqey offers integrated solutions across taxation, accounting, legal advisory, compliance management, company incorporation, wealth management, and international taxation services through a seamless, technology-enabled ecosystem.

With a growing community of over 1.6 million users and a strong network of Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, and legal professionals, Uniqey continues to strengthen its presence as one of India's trusted chat-based tax and compliance platforms. Reflecting its growth trajectory and market credibility, the platform has also secured a position among the Top 5 Tax & Compliance Platforms on Tracxn.

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Further strengthening its ecosystem, Uniqey has expanded into Wealth Management and International Taxation Services, enabling users to access broader financial planning, cross-border taxation, and global advisory solutions through a single integrated platform.

As part of its global expansion strategy, Uniqey has announced strategic partnerships across the United States, Canada, and the UAE to strengthen international taxation, compliance, and advisory services for businesses, NRIs, and global entrepreneurs. The company is also expanding its operational infrastructure dedicated to International Taxation Services to support growing global demand.

Continuing its growth momentum, Uniqey is actively entering corporate partnerships as an official Taxation & Compliance Partner for organizations across sectors, helping businesses streamline compliance while enabling long-term financial and operational efficiency.

Adding a fresh dimension to its brand identity, Uniqey has also introduced Keyo -- its official mascot and the symbolic key to smarter financial growth and seamless business success. Designed around the values of trust, simplicity, and intelligent guidance, Keyo reflects the company's vision of making professional services more accessible, technology-driven, and user-friendly.

Speaking on the milestone, CA Jambukeswaran Jambukeswaran, Managing Director & CEO of Uniqey, said:

"Over the past six years, our focus has remained clear - simplifying financial and compliance journeys through technology, accessibility, and expert-driven support. As we continue expanding globally, we remain committed to building a scalable ecosystem that empowers businesses and individuals with smarter, more seamless professional solutions."

Today, Uniqey continues to evolve beyond a compliance platform into a comprehensive business ecosystem focused on financial fitness, operational clarity, and long-term business enablement. With six years of trust and innovation behind it, the company remains focused on building a future-ready platform where business growth and compliance come together seamlessly.

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