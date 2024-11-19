BusinessWire India

Aliso Viejo (California) [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has invested in Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, ESG, and technology domains. This investment, part of Uniqus' previously announced Series B round, will lay the foundation for a strong collaboration between the two companies.

The alliance between UST and Uniqus combines deep functional knowledge and strong technology capabilities to help clients better solve core business challenges and fully harness the power of technology, including AI/GenAI. As a part of the strategic collaboration, UST will leverage Uniqus' extensive practical experience in the areas of finance, risk, and sustainability to identify and implement the best digital solutions for its clients.

UST will be able to offer an expanded solution portfolio to help clients navigate evolving and complex regulatory requirements, assess environmental impacts, enhance supply chain transparency, and improve social impact initiatives by integrating Uniqus' ESG capabilities into its offerings. Uniqus' AI-enabled - ESG UniVerse platform tracks, measures, and reports on ESG metrics, including carbon emissions, and facilitates engagement with supply chain partners. UST will leverage Uniqus' finance and risk transformation capabilities to provide comprehensive finance and risk solutions and platforms to its clients.

Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Uniqus, said, "Organizations want technology to enable them in solving business problems effectively and get real benefits. UST's transformative engineering and innovative ecosystem in combination with Uniqus' deep domain experience on sustainability, finance, and risk will elevate our product and service offering to clients across the globe. We are truly excited to embark on this journey together with UST, introducing new capabilities to serve a large, combined client base in a holistic manner."

"Corporate sustainability, responsible business practices, and ESG consulting have become integral to building a comprehensive modern corporate strategy, and integrating Uniqus' ESG capabilities into our portfolio will enable UST to serve our clients better and differentiate ourselves in an increasingly competitive landscape. This relationship with a market leader is an excellent opportunity to enhance our service offerings and drive sustainable growth while laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient economy," said Vijay Padmanabhan, Chief Financial Officer, UST.

With this investment, UST continues to expand its ecosystem of strategic partnerships, driving cutting-edge solutions. UST or Uniqus Consultech, did not disclose the investment value.

