Business News | Univastu India Limited Delivers 42.16% Revenue Growth and 65.55% Rise in Net Profit in FY26

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: Univastu India Limited announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026. The company posted consolidated revenue of INR 243.35 crore for FY26, up from INR 171.18 crore in FY25 -- a year-on-year increase of 42.16%. EBITDA rose to INR 41.61 crore at a margin of 17.10%, while Net Profit advanced 65.55%to INR 25.69 crore.

Also Read | Upcoming Car in June 2026: From Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to Tata Sierra EV and Maruti Suzuki Flex-Fuel WagonR, Check All Models Coming This Month.

The fourth quarter capped the year on a strong note, with Q4 FY26 revenue rising 174.23% year-on-year to INR 109.44 crore on the back of accelerated project execution and robust order conversions in the second half.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - FY26 & Q4 FY26

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Hilarious Comeback to Ravi Shastri’s ‘Kitna Doodh Pite Hain?’ at IPL 2026 Presentation Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Sequential Performance - Q4 FY26 vs Q3 FY26

Operational Highlights - FY26

Incorporated in 2009 and headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, Univastu India Limited is an integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company specialising in civil and structural construction and infrastructure development. Serving both the public and commercial sectors, the company has established a strong track record across specialised verticals spanning metro infrastructure, commercial structures, hospitals, cold storages, educational institutions, and sports complexes.

1. Revenue from operations grew 42.16% year-on-year to INR 243.35 crore, powered by strong execution across infrastructure and specialised construction verticals, including metro rail electrical power supply (OHE) and station E&M works.

2. The sports infrastructure segment emerged as a key growth driver, with the company executing stadiums, sports complexes, and allied recreational facilities for public and institutional clients -- positioning Univastu to capitalise on rising public investment in sporting and community infrastructure across India.

3. Net Profit climbed 65.55% to INR 25.69 crore, underpinned by stronger project margins and improved operational efficiency.

4. EBITDA expanded 42.78% to INR 41.61 crore, with margins holding firm at 17.10% -- a clear marker of consistent execution quality.

5. Q4 FY26 was the standout quarter of the year, delivering revenue of INR 109.44 crore -- up 174.23% year-on-year and 94.88% sequentially -- driven by accelerated project completions and billing.

6. The company further broadened its project pipeline across government infrastructure, metro works, hospitals, sports and recreational facilities, and institutional construction, strengthening its position as a diversified EPC player.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Dr. Pradeep Khandagale, Chairman & Managing Director of Univastu India Limited, said: "FY26 has been a defining year for Univastu India Limited. Revenue growth of 42.16% and a 65.55% rise in net profit are a direct outcome of the strength of our order book, the discipline and consistency of our project teams, and the enduring trust our clients place in us across both the public and private sectors. The standout performance in Q4 underscored our ability to scale execution without compromising on quality or margins. Importantly, FY26 also marked meaningful progress in newer growth verticals -- most notably our sports and recreational infrastructure segment, alongside metro rail electrical systems -- broadening the foundation on which we will build. As we look ahead, we remain committed to building a resilient, sustainable EPC business across civil infrastructure, metro, healthcare, sports, and institutional segments, and are well positioned to capitalise on India's expanding pipeline of public infrastructure investment."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)