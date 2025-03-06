NewsVoir

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 6: Universal Success Enterprises proudly announces the grand opening of TGI Fridays in Amritsar, marking the brand's entry into Punjab. This is the first-ever TGI Fridays franchise under Universal Success Enterprises, reinforcing its mission to introduce world-class dining experiences to India.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Mehndi Designs: Beautiful Arabic Henna Patterns, Flower Motifs and Intricate Mehendi Designs To Adorn Your Hands During Holy Month of Ramzan (Watch Videos).

Prasoon Mukherjee, Chairman of Universal Success Enterprises, stated, "We are excited to bring TGI Fridays to Amritsar, a city known for its vibrant culture and hospitality. This expansion aligns with our vision to grow globally renowned brands while maintaining their authenticity. We look forward to delivering an exceptional dining experience to the people of Amritsar."

Adding a heartwarming touch to the launch, the celebration began with an act of generosity as TGI Fridays, in collaboration with Universal Success Enterprises, distributed hampers to children from the NGO Punjabi Samvad. The smiles on the children's faces reflected the spirit of giving and community that lies at the heart of this venture. This gesture reinforced the brand's commitment to not only providing exceptional dining but also making a positive impact on the local community.

Also Read | Women Still Majority at German Colleges, Study Shows.

"At the core of our chairman's vision is a simple yet powerful belief -- 'Make to Give.' When a business thrives, it should naturally give back to the people and places that make success possible. With our expansion into Amritsar, we look forward to becoming part of the city's story and contributing to its bright future," said, Prasoon Mukherjee, Chairman, Universal Success Enterprises.

Located at TGI Fridays Ranjit Avenue, the restaurant offers a lively ambiance, handcrafted cocktails and lip-smacking food. Designed to be a go-to destination for friends and families, the Amritsar outlet combines the classic TGI Friday's spirit with a modern touch.

Universal Success Enterprises remains committed to enhancing India's hospitality landscape by introducing top international brands. The grand opening featured live entertainment, an exclusive restaurant preview, and a culinary showcase.

TGI Fridays in Amritsar is now open to the public. Join us to celebrate good times and great flavors!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)