PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 9: The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) and Study Group are pleased to announce a new partnership focused on widening the participation of talented students from around the world to the university's undergraduate and graduate programs. Study Group will draw on its global expertise and network of staff in country to recruit and support students through the admissions process from a wide range of countries in Asia, Latin America and Africa directly to the university, beginning with applications in February 2024 for the fall 2024 intake.

Also Read | IND vs SA T20I Series: Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out Due to Ankle Sprain, Beuran Hendricks Named Replacement.

Education transforms lives

The partnership announcement was warmly welcomed by Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, UNO who commented: "There is no stronger avenue for bringing international talent to Nebraska than through higher education. At UNO, we have the opportunity to enhance the social and economic mobility of all learners - whether they come from down the street here in Omaha, across the country, or from countries around the world. Our commitment to outstanding teaching and learning, when combined with our industry partnerships and student support, ultimately delivers a stronger workforce to lead the future here in Nebraska."

Also Read | Dia Mirza Birthday: Let’s Check Out Her Collection of Midi Dresses!.

As a Carnegie Doctoral/Research and Community Engaged institution, UNO is committed to strengthening the performance of all its learners regardless of degree program, family background, or future goals. The recruitment of a thriving international student community is seen as complementary to this value of diversity and inclusion.

Study Group CEO Ian Crichton echoed the university's welcome for the partnership and vision for greater international participation in its programmes:

"Study Group is delighted to announce this new partnership and the ambition it represents to significantly broaden the intake of students from across the world studying at UNO. Our experience is that international students really value the opportunity to pursue a US education and that they in turn form a very welcome part of the university. In addition to their studies, the opportunity to make friendships and develop career skills is life-changing for students, and so we are delighted to draw on our expertise and global reach to assist the university as partners in achieving its own strategic aims for internationalisation."

Study Group Chief Partnerships Officer July Behl added:

"We are delighted to add UNO to our global portfolio of partners who are committed to international higher education and welcoming students from a vast array of backgrounds and countries. Study Group supports more than 50 university partners around the world, including Florida Atlantic University, University of Hartford, James Madison University and a wide range of other institutions in the USA. We do so by drawing on our network of 4,000 admissions, marketing, student recruitment professionals and in-market education agents spanning 58 countries."

Study Group's admissions provision connects talented international students with the course and university that is right for them and their ambitions, ensuring rigorous academic standards are upheld, managing the post i-20 visa support process and delivering pre-arrival support for students, such as Start SMART, a short online course that orientates students with their chosen university, ensuring they have the best possible start.

About Study Group

Study Group is a leading international education specialist and a trusted strategic partner to more than 50 universities around the world. Committed to a better world through education, we deliver high quality international education solutions that drive success for our partners and students - from outstanding teaching to innovative approaches to international recruitment and student support. Our digital learning company, insendi, helps institutions deliver high-impact, transformational online and blended education using the most pedagogically powerful digital tools available. Visit studygroup.com and www.insendi.com for more information and follow our latest news and updates on LinkedIn and our blog.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296448/University_of_Nebraska.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296501/Nebraska_Uni_Logo.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296502/Study_Group_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)