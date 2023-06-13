PRNewswire

Bali [Indonesia], June 13: Looking for an unforgettable summer holiday in Bali? Look no further than Bali Safari, the perfect destination for families, adventure seekers, and wildlife enthusiasts. Located in the heart of Bali, this world-class park offers an incredible array of experiences and activities for all ages.

Immerse Yourself in Nature's Wonderland!

Step into a world of wonders at Bali Safari, where the marvels of nature come alive. Explore the park's lush landscapes and encounter over 100 exotic animal species from Indonesia, India, and Africa. From playful monkeys to majestic elephants and elusive tigers, get up close and personal with Bali's diverse wildlife. It's a thrilling experience that will leave you in awe of the natural beauty that surrounds you.

Endless Fun for the Whole Family!

There's no shortage of things to do in Bali Safari. Start your day with a captivating safari journey through natural habitats, where you'll witness animals in their element. Learn fascinating facts from friendly guides and embark on adventures that will ignite your sense of wonder. Afterward, be amazed by the thrilling animal shows that showcase the incredible talents and intelligence of Bali's resident creatures.

Looking for some aquatic fun & Exotic Adventures? Dive into the Waterplay Zone, where you can cool off and enjoy exciting water slides, splash around in the swimming pool, and fill the adrenaline rush with the rides at FUN ZONE and Jungle adventure at Rainforest Trail! It's the perfect way to beat the heat and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

School Holiday Adventure Extravaganza!

If you're planning a family vacation during the school holidays, Bali Safari is the ultimate destination. With its diverse range of activities and educational experiences, it's the perfect place to entertain and educate children of all ages. Let them feed the animals at the Petting Zoo, where they can interact with adorable rabbits, goats, and more. See their joyful expressions as they interact with their favorite animals.

For an unforgettable night out, don't miss the mesmerizing Night Safari. Venture into the park after dark and witness the zoo's residents in their nocturnal habitat. It's an experience that will leave you with lasting memories and a newfound appreciation for Bali's remarkable wildlife.

After an exhilarating Night Safari, consider staying at the Mara River Safari Lodge. This African-themed hotel offers a unique and immersive experience. Wake up to the harmonious sounds of nature and enjoy breathtaking views of the park.

Plan Your Summer Holiday in Bali Today!

Book Now for Unforgettable Experiences! Don't miss out on an extraordinary summer holiday in Bali. Bali Safari offers thrilling animal encounters and immersive educational programs that will make your trip truly unforgettable. Experience the magic of Bali's premier wildlife park, unleash the wonders of the animal kingdom, and create unforgettable memories. Discover why Bali Safari is a must-visit destination for all. Start planning your trip today and embark on the adventure of a lifetime! Book your tickets now at www.balisafarimarinepark.com.

