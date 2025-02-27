New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Unprecedented network traffic surge was observed in Varanasi and Ayodhya during the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj and Ericsson and Jio Infocomm Ltd (Jio) successfully managed a massive surge delivering exceptional customer experience despite record-breaking participation, the company said in a release.

The event, which took place between January 13 and February 26, attracted over 660 million people, marking it as the world's largest spiritual gathering, the release stated.

Ericsson said in the release that on the peak day, the Jio True 5G Standalone (SA) network handled 20 million voice and 400 million data service requests, meeting the high demand from visitors sharing images, videos, and staying connected with loved ones.

To handle the unprecedented traffic, Jio and Ericsson deployed advanced solutions, including network slicing, carrier aggregation using the 700 MHz band, and Voice over NR (VoNR) to ensure superior voice quality, as per the release.

Real-time traffic monitoring, data analytics, and on-site optimization played key roles in maintaining network performance throughout the event.

The release added that Ericsson and Jio's dedicated teams worked tirelessly, supported by five on-field war rooms, to ensure continuous service in the high-density zones, especially in Varanasi and Ayodhya, which also saw increased traffic.

The successful deployment of these technologies ensured a smooth and reliable 5G experience for Jio users during the massive event, the release added.

Vijay Sharma, Head of Customer Unit Reliance Jio at Ericsson says, "During one of the peak days, Jio network catered to 20 Mn voice and 400 Mn data service requests on 5G successfully. An estimated 55 percent of the total data traffic during the event has been served by Ericsson 5G solutions.""Our proactive approach, software solutions and real-time monitoring were instrumental in maintaining network reliability and performance, demonstrating our commitment to driving excellence in mobile communications even under the most demanding conditions," he added.

Key network optimizations, such as accessibility handling, including priority access for government agencies managing the event, resource management, congestion control, network coverage and continuity and serviceability played crucial roles in preventing network congestion due to spikes in voice and data traffic, the Ericsson said in the release.(ANI)

