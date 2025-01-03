PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3: A gripping tale of mystery, friendship, and betrayal unfolds in Subhobroto Mazumder's debut novel, The Affairs of Baxiganj. Set against the evocative backdrop of the late 1980s and early 1990s in the remote and scenic town of Baxiganj, nestled by the banks of the Subarnarekha River, this captivating book promises to keep readers hooked from start to finish.

The story follows four young friends who, fresh out of their institutes, are recruited by an oil exploration firm called PMO and posted to its newly opened office in Baxiganj. Life takes an unexpected turn when a new boss arrives, transforming their workplace into a nightmare. But the real twist comes after the boss's wife is mysteriously shot one fateful evening, and one of the friends is named as the prime suspect.

As the investigation deepens, the four friends find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, lies, and hidden truths. With each revelation, their perceptions of each other--and themselves--are shattered. Who killed the boss's wife? Was she the real target? And most importantly, who is telling the truth? These compelling questions drive the narrative, making The Affairs of Baxiganj a must-read for fans of mystery and suspense.

About the Author

Subhobroto Mazumder is a geologist by profession and currently works as an explorer in an upstream oil company. A graduate in Applied Geology from IIT Roorkee, he also holds a PhD in Earth and Environmental Studies from NIT Durgapur. Born and raised in Durgapur, Mazumder now resides in Mumbai to Dehradun.

When he's not writing, the author enjoys playing football and experimenting with the harmonica. With a wandering soul and a love for storytelling, Mazumder has poured his passion for adventure and human psychology into his debut novel, making it a deeply engaging and relatable read.

Availability

The Affairs of Baxiganj is available now on Amazon. Get your copy today and dive into the thrilling mystery of Baxiganj that will leave you questioning every character's truth.

Order Now: amazon.in/Affairs-Baxiganj-Subhobroto-Mazumder

