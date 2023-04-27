Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has won the Oscar for the Best Animated Feature category at the 95th Academy Awards, adding another accolade to its already impressive list of honors. The stop-motion animated film, directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, acquired by and released exclusively on Netflix, was praised by critics and audiences alike for its unique visual style and storytelling.

The film has also won several other awards for animation, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature, the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film, Critics' Choice Award for the Best Animated Feature and the Annie Award for Best Animated Independent Feature. These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team behind Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

Also Read | Selling Nudes on XXX OnlyFans Not Comfortable for ‘World’s Sexiest Woman’ Paige Spiranac, But Ex-Pro Golfer Says ‘No Shame to Anyone Who Is Doing That’.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is a dark, adult retelling of the classic fairy tale, following the adventures of a wooden puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy. The film features the voices of Tilda Swinton, Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, David Bradley, and Ron Perlman. One of the key contributors to the film's success, especially with the win at the Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards for Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature, was the Moving Picture Company (MPC) - the visual effects studio that created the film's animation and visual effects. MPC's team of talented animators and artists helped bring Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio's world to life with their intricate visual effects work to support the filmmaker's vision for the environment and match the stop-motion, adding depth and dimension.

MPC's work on Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio extended to India, where the teams in Bangalore worked on the film's animation and visual effects, bringing their expertise and creativity to the project. "The continued accolades for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio are an amazing recognition of the passion and creativity that our MPC team brought to this timeless tale of love, loss, family and morality in a moving world. We congratulate all the partners involved in creating this beautiful piece of art," said Biren Ghose, Country Head, Technicolor India. "The complex animation and visual effects work required the collaboration of our teams in both India and Canada, which is a testament to the strength of our global network and the quality of our talent."

Also Read | What is Super Over in T20 Cricket? Rules, History And All You Need to Know About the One-Over Eliminator.

The MPC team's hard work and dedication continues to pay off as Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio's poignant story and stunning visuals has earned it various accredited awards including the 95th Academy Awards. These awards are a testament to both the film's quality and the strength of MPC's teams spread across the globe.

"We are thrilled to have been a part of Pinocchio's immaculate success," said Jean-Paul Burge, Global President, MPC. "We are proud of the entire team in India and Canada for their dedication and hard work. We have a world-class team of animators and artists whose skill and creativity are key to bringing Guillermo del Toro's vision for Pinocchio to life."

The year also saw Technicolor Creative Studios heading up several worldwide award-winning creatives for Netflix, Warner Brothers, Disney, and Universal. Our teams worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, creating game-changing visual effects and animation that have redefined the boundaries of creative storytelling. Projects such as HBO's House of The Dragon, which recently won the BAFTA Television Craft Awards for Best Special Visual & Graphic Effects and the Golden Globe for Best Television Series - Drama, VES Awards for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature for Amazon Prime's Thirteen Lives, and Best Visual Effects at the Cesars for Gaumont's Notre-Dame Brule.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is now available to stream on Netflix, allowing audiences around the world to experience the magic and wonder of this award-winning animated film.

Moving Picture Company (MPC) is a global creative studio with a single goal, to make any vision a reality. With decades of storytelling experience, MPC pushes the limits of what is technologically and artistically possible to tell visually stunning stories. MPC continues to lead in an ever-evolving industry, building authentic and long-lasting connections with audiences across all channels. www.mpcfilm.com

Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company providing world-class production expertise driven by one purpose: The realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. Home to a network of award-winning studios, MPC, The Mill, Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games, we inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work. Our global teams of artists and technologists' partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere. www.technicolorcreative.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)