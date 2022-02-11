Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Buying a quality water purifier is now easier and pocket-friendly, as Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced exciting deals and discounts on the purchase of a Kent water purifier.

Customers can buy water purifiers for their kitchen and commercial spaces on EMI starting from Rs. 1,183 and get up to Rs. 5,000 off. The EMI Store has a number of models, perfect for every household.

With plenty of product options, customers can buy a Kent water purifier with No Cost EMI plans and other deals with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Shoppers can also select EMIs with a flexible repayment time with no additional charges. The EMI Store's zero down payment policy covers some products that are free from lump-sum deposits during the purchase.

Kent water purifiers can bring home the goodness of purified water, promoting a healthy lifestyle. Some of the best-selling Kent purifiers available at the EMI Store are:

Kent 8L Water Purifier White (Pride Plus 11067) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,577 and a down payment of Rs. 1,577 and Rs. 1,000 cashback

Kent 8 L Water Purifier White (Kent Grand Plus ZWW 11099) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,845 and a down payment of Rs. 1,845 and Rs. 1,000 cashback

Kent 9 L Water Purifier White (Kent Prime Plus) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,989 and a down payment of Rs. 1,989 and Rs. 1,000 cashback

Kent 7 L Water Purifier White (Kent Excell Plus) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,917 and a down payment of Rs. 1,917

Kent 6 L Storage Water Purifier White (Sterling Plus11053) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,911 and a down payment of Rs. 1,911

Shop for Kent water purifiers on EMI from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps:

Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.

Choose the preferred Kent water purifier and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.

On the payment page, enter the delivery address and click on the 'Generate OTP' option.

To complete the purchase, enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers.

It offers customers abundant choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit: www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

