Business News | Update on the Proposed Dual Listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market

PRNewswire

Singapore, June 4: MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to update shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") that it remains on schedule for its plans regarding the proposed dual listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market and will continue to update Shareholders on any material developments.

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As previously announced on 19 May 2026, the Company had, on 18 May 2026, filed an amended registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC on 18 May 2026 under the U.S. Securities Act to reflect, among other things, the number of ADSs to be offered and the ratio of each Offering ADS to such number of Underlying Shares.

The Company had, on 28 May 2026, received the listing and quotation notice (the "LQN") from the Singapore and Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for the listing and quotation of new ordinary Shares (the "New Shares") in the capital of the Company to be issued at an issue price to be determined pursuant to the Proposed Nasdaq Dual Listing and the Proposed Underlying Shares Issue (the "Issue"), subject to:

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(a) the Company's compliance with the SGX-ST's listing requirements; and(b) the New Shares being placed out by 31 July 2026.

The LQN granted by the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the New Shares is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Issue, the New Shares, the Company, its subsidiaries and their securities.

By Order of the Board

Thng Chong KimExecutive Chairman3 June 2026

About MetaOptics Ltd

MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) is a leading-edge semiconductor optics company pioneering glass based metalens solutions enhanced by AI-driven image processing. Using advanced optical design and a scalable 12-inch DUV lithography process, it powers next-generation applications in CPO, mobile, AR VR, automotive and other emerging markets. Headquartered in Singapore, MetaOptics aims to deliver high-performance optics with the reliability and scalability demanded by today's most innovative technology brands. Find out more at www.metaoptics.sg.

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