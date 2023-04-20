Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): UPIA India (Urogynecology Pelvic floor dysfunction and Incontinence Association) has announced a conference on Advances in Urogynecology 2023 (AIUG 2023 Sphincter Summit)- Comprehensive Urogyn Conference with Latest Updates happening on October 13-15, 2023 at KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad. The UPIA India is committed to breaking the silence in the silent suffering of women over 40 with incontinence and invites everyone to join this Noble journey. This conference promises to be a virtual feast of knowledge featuring world-class leaders in the field of Urogynecology who are passionate about teaching.

Urogynecology is a new field. The awareness about Urogyn problems like Prolapse, Incontinence and repeated urine infections is low in society. These problems are common in older women who have no voice. They mistakenly think these problems are incurable and may be due to age. We intend to educate the gynecologists that these problems are treatable by the right doctors. The doctors who come to this conference can carry over this knowledge and be able to treat their patients to the patient.

The conference is designed to bring the latest updates on Uro Gynecological problems women commonly suffer, including data-based updates on prolapse surgery, incontinence, and other Urogyn problems. One highlight of the conference is the pre-recorded talk on Pelvic Anatomy and Prolapse by Dr John O. De Lancey, along with international faculty members such as Dr Michael D. Moen, Dr Holly Elizabeth Richter, and Dr Peter L. Rosenblatt as faculty members. They are experts in their fields and will present the latest updates and insights on urogyn problems.

The second highlight is the Cadaver session. Junior doctors can revisit the pelvic anatomy, which is crucial for a good surgeon. This workshop will help participants understand the anatomical structures of the pelvis and how they relate to urogyn problems. There is also a possibility of demonstrating complex Urogynecological Surgeries on Cadavers, which will be an incredible opportunity for participants to learn and engage. The conference will also feature panel discussions, lectures, debates, and interactive sessions, allowing participants to engage with the faculty members and their peers. This will be a great opportunity for participants to learn from others' experiences, ask questions, and share their knowledge.

The conference organizers have invited a very enthusiastic and committed team of top-notch national faculty who will be available to talk to participants and clear their doubts. This will be a great opportunity for participants to interact with the faculty members and get answers to their questions. This conference enables the Gynecologists and urologists to gain confidence in doing the procedures and hence is a great opportunity not to be missed. Armed with the latest updates, at the end of the conference, participants can apply these techniques more confidently, making the better-informed doctors. Exposure to the latest updates in their practice helps them see things from a global perspective and not be frogs in a pond. They also can provide better care to their patients.

The List of International Faculty Include: Peter L. Rosenblatt, M.D. Assistant Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Biology, Holly Elizabeth Richter, M.D. Ph.D, FACOG, FACS(USA) - Obstetrics & Gynecology, Urology, Marlene Corton, M.D. Urogynecology/Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, Michael D Moen, M.D. Urogynecology/Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery

The conference also offers a much-reduced price for PGs in OBGYN, making it accessible for young professionals starting their careers. The organizers feel strongly that the young doctors who are our future can learn from an early stage about the progress in medicine.

The List of National Faculty Include: Dr Anuradha Koduri, Dr Nirmala Papalkar, Dr Tanvir Singh, Dr Bindu Priya, Dr Sanjay Panday, Dr Amita Jain, Dr Srikala Prasad, Dr Meera Raghavan, Dr Tamilselvi, Dr Fahmida Banu, Dr Balamba, Dr Deeksha Panday, Dr Aruna Suman, Dr Aparajitha, Dr Malathi Ponnuru, Dr Gopichand, Dr Francis Sridhar, Dr.J.B. Sharma, Dr Neena Desai, Dr Anuradha Panda, Dr Aashee, Dr Ramya, Dr Manjula Rao, Dr Lakshmi Rathn, a Dr Aparna Hegde, Dr Ashok Kiran.

In conclusion, the Advances in Urogynecology 2023 - Comprehensive Urogyn Conference with the latest updates is an excellent opportunity for urologists and gynecologists to learn from the best in the field and apply the latest updates in their practice.. The Cadaver Workshop is an incredible opportunity for participants to learn and engage, and the national faculty members will be available to talk to participants and clear their doubts. The conference promises to be a phenomenal learning experience, and the organizers are committed to delivering the highest quality of education to the participants. Register now at www.aiug.in and join this upskill yourself with advanced industry Trends.

