Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sports For All (SFA) recognises the persistent and unabating efforts of the Sports Authority of Telangana State and the Government of Telangana towards elevating the benchmarks set to build a strong foundation for Sports in India with UPRISE, a felicitating event. The leading multi-sports platform hosted the gala meet recently at the Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, Telangana as a gesture of gratitude for their constant support to build a vibrant sporting culture among school children.

Graced by the presence of one of the most respected and demonstrated sports personalities, Zaheer Khan (former Indian professional cricketer), UPRISE touched on the vision of SFA to make sports accessible to all children. The trophy of the championship was unveiled at the event.

Also Read | Kaathal – The Core: Mammootty Reveals Title and First Look of His Film With Jeo Baby, Co-Starring Jyothika (View Pic).

With the presence of key government officials and patrons, SFA is further cementing the dynamic and proactive sporting community in India. Present at the event were Sri V. Srinivas Goud, (Hon'ble Minister, Prohibition & Excise, Sports & Youth Services, Tourism & Culture and Archaeology, Government of Telangana) and Sri A. Venkateshwar Reddy (Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana).

The SFA Championship Hyderabad 2022 is one of the biggest sporting events the city has witnessed with over 640 schools participating from Hyderabad. Second to none, with an Olympic-style infrastructure, the Sports Authority of Telangana State has played a huge role in the elevation of the sports sector of the country by providing contemporary resources and platform for children to comprehend sports, allowing children to expand their horizons with persistent support and collaboration.

Also Read | Chandrapur: Tiger Kills Man Grazing Cattle in Nagbhid Forest Range, Mutilated Body Recovered.

Talking about the SFA Championship Hyderabad 2022, Sri V. SrinivasGoud, Minister Prohibition and Excise, Sports and Youth Services, Tourism and Culture and Archaeology, Government of Telangana shares, "I believe this is a unique and much-needed championship that holds potential to change the face of Indian sport. Today unfortunately children are glued to video games, mobiles and television screens, and the championship will motivate them to participate in sports by way of delivering professional sporting experiences. It is imperative that SFA Championship Hyderabad 2022 will revolutionize the landscape of school sports in India by providing a robust, sustainable ecosystem for school children to participate, compete, grow and develop in sports."

Sri A. Venkateshwar Reddy, Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana, shares, "The Sports Authority of Telangana State and the Government of Telangana are committed to build a strong sporting culture among school children, a vision we share with SFA. We believe that the Hyderabad championship is a kick start for numerous such sporting events in the country."

Present at the event, Zaheer Khan, former Indian professional cricketer shares, "It gives me immense pleasure to be present at this trailblazing championship organized by Sports For All. Sports are a pivotal part of a student's journey of continuous learning. It not only acts as a means of recreation but also allows one to develop skills and qualities that are useful in the journey of life. With meticulous and consistent training, I believe that the youth will take India to new heights."

Samera Khan, Chief Marketing Officer, Sports for All, shares, "UPRISE is an opportunity to express our gratitude toward the Sports Authority of Telangana State and the Government of Telangana who have helped us build a strong foundation in Hyderabad and create conversations nationwide for all our upcoming championships. We would also like to Thank Zaheer Khan for supporting our vision of making sports accessible to all."

SPORTS FOR ALL (SFA), a fully integrated digital plus on-ground multi-sport platform, is the Official Partner of the Indian Team for The Olympics, The Commonwealth Games and The Asian Games.

With the belief that Potential can only be translated into Performance if Sport finds Support at the grassroots level itself, we launched SFA CHAMPIONSHIPS in 2015. This tech-enabled, multi-discipline, regional sports tournament truly revolutionized Sports at the school level. Enabling us to nurture, monitor and groom future champs from a very young age.

Website - https://www.sfaplay.com/

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)