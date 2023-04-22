New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/PNN): Neeharika Reddy, a well-known advocate and UPSC mentor, is all set to release a new book that is bound to revolutionize the way UPSC aspirants approach the Polity. Titled "Essentials of Indian Polity, Constitution and Governance," this book fills a significant void in the market, as it is the first of its kind to provide legal perspective on the Indian Constitution.

For years, aspirants have relied on various books that talk about political aspect of Polity. However, with changing trends in the UPSC examination, it has become increasingly important for aspirants to have a thorough understanding of Polity from a legal standpoint. This is where Neeharika Reddy's book comes in.

Also Read | Earth Day -- DW Looks at Climate, Protest and Policy in 2023.

As an expert in the Indian Constitution, Neeharika Reddy has taken great pains to ensure that her book provides a comprehensive overview of the legal context in which the Indian Constitution operates. By doing so, she has given UPSC aspirants a valuable resource that they can use to prepare for the Polity section of the exam.

One of the most significant advantages of this book is that it is written by someone who has first-hand experience of the legal system. As an advocate, Neeharika Reddy has dealt with various legal issues and has a deep understanding of how the system works. This knowledge is reflected in her writing, making the book a valuable resource for aspirants.

Also Read | Lenovo Layoffs: Tech Brand Begins Laying Off Employees As PC Business Takes a Beating.

Moreover, the book is not only informative but also engaging. Neeharika Reddy has taken care to ensure that the book is not just a dry, academic treatise. Instead, she has written in a way that is both informative and engaging, making it easy for aspirants to grasp the concepts.

One of the main reasons why this book is so highly anticipated is that it is the first of its kind. Aspirants have long felt the need for a book that provides a legal perspective on Polity, and Neeharika Reddy has delivered just that. The fact that she is an expert in the field makes the book even more valuable, as aspirants can rest assured that they are getting information from a reliable source.

It is not surprising, therefore, that many aspirants who follow Neeharika Reddy are eagerly awaiting the release of this book. They know that it has the potential to be a game-changer and could become the go-to resource for UPSC aspirants preparing for the Polity section.

In conclusion, Neeharika Reddys book Essentials of Indian Polity, Constitution and Governance is a must-read for all UPSC aspirants. It provides a much-needed legal on the Indian Constitution, making it an invaluable resource for aspirants. With its engaging writing style and authoritative content, this book is sure to become a mandatory reference for all those preparing for the UPSC exam.

In addition to her expertise as an advocate and author, Neeharika Reddy is also a personal mentor to UPSC aspirants and runs an institute in Hyderabad (Neeharika Reddy IAS Academy). Her dedication to guiding and supporting aspirants in their UPSC journey has earned her a reputation as a trusted and respected mentor in the field.

www.neeharikareddyias.com

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)