Business News | Urban Unemployment Eases to a One-year Low, Labour Market Shows Signs of Seasonal Softening

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Labour market conditions are likely to remain under watch as seasonal factors weigh on hiring momentum, even as urban unemployment slipped to its lowest level in a year. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for May 2026 shows urban joblessness easing even as overall participation moderated marginally, suggesting the market may stay mixed through the summer months before picking up with the next economic cycle.

Urban unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above declined to 6.4% in May 2026 from 6.6% in April 2026, marking a one-year low and down from 6.9% in May 2025, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation reported. The fall was sharper for urban females, with the unemployment rate dropping to 8.2% in May 2026. Urban male unemployment rate held steady at 5.9%, the same level as April 2026.

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That improvement came even as broader participation softened. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said the overall Labour Force Participation Rate for persons aged 15 years and above was recorded at 54.4% in May 2026, compared to 55.0% in April 2026 and 54.8% in May 2025. Rural Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) stood at 56.6% and urban LFPR at 49.8% in May 2026. On a year-on-year basis, overall LFPR declined by 0.4 percentage points, with rural and urban LFPR down 0.3 and 0.6 percentage points, respectively.

Female labour force participation in urban areas remained largely stable compared to the previous month at 24.8% in May 2026, versus 36.7% in rural areas, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Overall female LFPR for age 15 years and above stood at 32.8% in May 2026, a marginal decline of 0.4 percentage points from 33.2% in May 2025.The

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Worker Population Ratio also showed marginal cooling. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation estimated the overall WPR for persons aged 15 years and above at 51.4% in May 2026, compared to 52.2% in April 2026 and 51.7% in May 2025. Urban WPR was broadly stable at 46.6% in May 2026 against 46.8% in April 2026. Rural WPR stood at 53.8% in May 2026 compared to 54.9% in April 2026.

The mixed pattern was reflected in unemployment across sectors. While the rural unemployment rate increased marginally to 5.1% in May 2026 from 4.6% in April 2026, the urban unemployment rate eased to 6.4%. Overall, the unemployment rate was estimated at 5.5% in May 2026 and remained stable compared to May 2025.

The PLFS bulletin from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation noted that the moderation in the Worker Population Ratio (WPR), with an increase in rural unemployment rate, indicates a softening of labour market conditions during the period. "While labour force participation declined marginally, employment opportunities contracted at a faster pace, leading to a rise in the proportion of unemployed persons within the labour force," the report said. The decline in indicators may be linked to seasonal moderation in economic activity during May 2026.

With urban unemployment at a one-year low but participation easing, the labour market outlook will depend on how quickly hiring picks up as seasonal headwinds fade. (ANI)

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